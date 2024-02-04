Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Conor Bradley during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Mr Bradley sadly passed away aged 58 after a battle with illness, just a matter of days on from Northern Ireland international Conor scoring his first Premier League goal against Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

"All of us have been trying to do that (give him love) immediately and the best place for him is to be around his family – that’s where we sent him immediately and where he is,” Klopp said on Sky Sports’ pre-match coverage ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal. “It’s very sad news.

"I told him to take your time, as much as you need, and we will see what the next days will bring, but he’s with his family which is where he needs to be.”

The club also posted a message of support to Bradley on their social media accounts, saying: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of Conor Bradley's father, Joe, today.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time. On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family's privacy is fully respected at this time.”

Bradley, who grew up in Aghyaran in County Tyrone, started his career at Dungannon Swifts and current assistant manager and Head of Youth Development Dixie Robinson paid tribute to the family.

“I probably had more dealings with Conor’s mum Linda but we are all very sorry to hear the news,” he said. "Joe had obviously been in ill-health but thankfully he was able to see Conor do extremely well before sadly passing. We pass on our sincere condolences to the family circle.”

Bradley spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Trotters manager Ian Evatt said he was “gutted” at the news: “I’m gutted for him, gutted for the family. They're a wonderful family and he's an amazing boy. It’s really sad and we wish him well and send him lots of love.”

Northern Ireland’s international account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Conor Bradley's father today. Our thoughts are with Conor and his friends and family at this difficult time.”