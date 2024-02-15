Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The 20-year-old marked a sensational start to his senior career at Anfield by registering five assists and scoring his first Premier League goal in a 4-1 home victory over Chelsea across six appearances throughout January.

Ex-Dungannon Swifts youngster Bradley secured his latest award – a third of the month after his strike against the Blues was voted Liverpool’s Goal of the Month – ahead of Reds teammate Diogo Jota, Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez, Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo and Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes in the fan vote.

He joins James Maddison, Heung-Min Son, Mohamed Salah, Harry Maguire and Dominic Solanke in lifting the award throughout the 2023/24 season to date.

Bradley has returned to Liverpool training following a period of compassionate leave after the death of his father Joe and will be in contention for their weekend Premier League trip to Brentford.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly aggravating a knee injury, Bradley could also be set for a starring role when Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

After picking up his club award on Wednesday, Bradley said: “Thank you, it’s a privilege. Obviously it’s been a good month for me, it’s been a good couple of games and yeah, I’m just very happy to win it. As I say, it’s a privilege.

“It means a bit more [being voted for by the fans]. Obviously from the Chelsea game, hearing my name get sung out was probably the most special moment of my life, to be honest, because I have supported the club all my life.

“But yeah, it coming from the supporters as well, I can’t thank them enough for the support they have given me.

“I just felt like I was in a dream the whole (Chelsea) game. It was pretty mental and it just felt like nothing could go wrong for me, so yeah, I just want to keep working hard now, though, and hopefully focus on the next game and see where it takes us.