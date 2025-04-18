Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool star Conor Bradley has been named Northern Ireland’s Player of the Year for 2024 – and could be celebrating further success in the coming weeks with the Reds edging closer to Premier League glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old played 10 times for his country last year, starting with a friendly in Romania before scoring his first international goal with a superb strike as Michael O’Neill’s side defeated Scotland 1-0.

Bradley netted another quickfire double in June’s win over Andorra – a result which came just a matter of days after Northern Ireland were beaten by Spain, who would go on to win the 2024 European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played every minute of Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League campaign, including being named captain for October fixtures against Belarus and Bulgaria – the Green and White Army won the latter 5-0 as Isaac Price netted a hat-trick on a memorable night at Windsor Park.

Bradley missed out on Northern Ireland’s opening two fixtures of 2025 – friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden – through injury, but will be expected to feature when they travel to Denmark on June 7 before hosting Iceland three days later in Belfast.

The former Dungannon Swifts youngster will almost certainly return to international duty after winning his maiden Premier League title with Liverpool currently 13 points clear at the summit.

Bradley has made 14 league appearances for Arne Slot’s side this season, including starting in last weekend’s 2-1 win over West Ham United at Anfield as he continues his return to full fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a difficult second half,” Bradley reflected on the club’s website. “I think the lads had to stick together and we’re glad we did that.

Conor Bradley has been named Northern Ireland's Player of the Year. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It’s brilliant to get the three points.

“I thought the first half was really good. I thought we created loads of chances, we were playing some really good football and then second half we just sort of sat off a bit and allowed them to have more control of the game and things like that happen whenever you are in a title race, so it was good to get the three points.

“You can’t control the game for 90 minutes in every football match, it’s impossible, so sometimes you’ve got to ride your luck, sometimes you’ve got to defend well and I thought we did that today.

“It’s getting closer. Obviously it’s still another two wins away so we’ve just got to keep working and finish the season as strong as we can… we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley also praised the impact of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made his first Liverpool appearance since March.

“He’s a wonderful goalkeeper, the best in the world in my opinion, and we are so happy to have him behind us,” added Bradley. “If I get beat one-v-one or something, it’s so good to know he’s behind me because he can pull me out of jail.

"He’s brilliant.”