Liverpool's Conor Bradley has been nominated for January's Premier League Player of the Month award. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The 20-year-old produced an assist in his top-flight debut against Bournemouth and followed it up with a Player of the Match performance versus Chelsea, scoring a maiden Premier League goal whilst also providing two further assists.

In an award voted for by fans (you can have your say up until 12pm on Monday), Bradley faces competition from Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who netted three goals alongside two assists as Jurgen Klopp’s league-leaders won all three of their matches, Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) and Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur).

Previous winners this season include Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, Bradley’s fellow Reds star Mohamed Salah and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and England international Glen Johnson insists he’s been “massively impressed” with ex-Dungannon Swifts youngster Bradley and feels having both him and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same squad is a “manager’s dream”.

Bradley was able to get his opportunity after Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury, but with the 25-year-old now back in the fold, it has led to questions about how Klopp will be able to utilise the pair.

England star Alexander-Arnold has long been tipped for a transition into midfield, but Johnson can foresee rotation between the two over the coming months.

“First of all, I’ve been massively impressed with Conor Bradley,” he told Betfred. “He looks very professional and looks like he’s been playing at this level for a long time.

"He looks fantastic and hopefully he maintains that level because he has not looked out of place at all, so that is great to see.

“It’s not that I don’t want to see Trent move into midfield, but I just don’t want that to be the first option. He’s a world-class full-back, he’s great in midfield when he needs to be, but again, I think it’s another option for the team to have.

"Conor kept him out of the team not so long ago, so it’s another good option to give Trent a bit of a rest from time to time and in certain games you can put Trent in midfield and Conor in right-back, so that’s a fantastic option to have as well.

“I don’t think it’s a fact that Trent will play in midfield more often because the kid is doing great. I think it will still be a rotation between the two because while he has been doing fantastic, Conor’s only been in the team for a few months and he’s still so young.