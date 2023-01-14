Lloyd Anderson's late show as Carrick battle back to draw with leaders Cliftonville

The Reds left Loughview Leisure Arena assured of top spot by the end of the weekend’s Premiership programme – but left to reflect on the loss of a 3-1 advantage to hosts Carrick.

Levi Ives’ delightful curling free-kick handed Cliftonville the upper hand on 15 minutes.

Rangers, showing great determination, battled back to level on the half-hour mark.

Carrick Rangers grab a late equaliser against Cliftonville thanks to Lloyd Anderson's goal

David Cushley gained the decisive touch inside the packed penalty area after a Carrick corner-kick delivery created problems for the visitors.

However, Cliftonville hit back within moments as Sean Moore added to his growing reputation by finding a path past Carrick’s Ben Tilney and Steven Gordon before producing a composed finish.

Cliftonville’s hold increased in the closing moments of the first half off a Ronan Hale header from Ives’ free-kick delivery into the danger area.

But Carrick grabbed the first goal of the second half when Kyle Cherry popped up at the back post to cap Tilney’s good work.

The late drama led to Carrick’s equaliser after Gordon’s initial effort bounced off the upright but Anderson steered in the rebound.