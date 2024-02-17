Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old only arrived at the Loughview Leisure Arena at the end of January, joining on a loan deal from Crusaders, but has already fully bought in to the mission which Stuart King’s men are attempting to accomplish.

Last season marked the club’s highest-ever Premiership points haul, collecting 40 as they finished eighth, but they’ll be aiming even higher this time around with Carrick sitting just one point behind Loughgall, the current occupants of sixth spot, ahead of today’s home clash against Dungannon Swifts, who are also in the hunt.

With a guaranteed place in the European play-offs up for grabs for top-six teams, the next five games prior to the split are crucial and Carrick will face Dungannon, Loughgall, Newry City and Ballymena United before taking on title-chasing Linfield.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King celebrates after his side came from behind to draw 2-2 with Glentoran last weekend. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"It would be a massive achievement,” said Teelan, who made his Premiership debut for Dungannon in 2020. “They haven't been there before so it would be massive for the club, the players and we all know that.

"We're all really motivated to try our best, make sure we're up there and do it for the club. It's a massive game with both clubs probably looking for that top-six spot. Both teams will be well up for it.

"Every point counts at this stage and we're going into a run now where lots of teams will be battling for the top-six. All teams are going to be well up for it so we're going to have to match that and get as many points as we can on the board which will hopefully put us above them."

Teelan netted 10 Premiership goals for Newry City last season before making a summer move to Seaview and has arrived at Carrick with ambitions of developing both his experience and all-round game.

He may have the perfect mentor in King, who was also a winger during his own playing days, winning the Irish League with Linfield after spending time in England and Scotland at Preston North End, Ross County, Queen of the South and Southend United.

"I really enjoy working with Stuarty,” he added. “He's very passionate about the game and about his players.

"He has real ambitions for Carrick as a team going forward so that has been great. I didn't get to watch him but I heard he was good back in the day!

"He has already given me little bits but I've only been here a couple of weeks so there will be more as time goes on. I really enjoy Stuarty's management and the way he goes about things."

Carrick are coming off a 2-2 draw against Glentoran last weekend, where they recovered from 2-0 down to salvage a point, and Teelan feels that fighting spirit has became part of their identity over recent years.