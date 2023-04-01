The 59-year-old was appointed in 2005 following a playing career that included spells at the likes of Linfield, Glenavon and also helped the Crues win two Irish League titles.

As a manager he has added three more Danske Bank Premiership crowns to his collection and heads into today’s Irish Cup semi-final against Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park (12:15pm) with the hope of taking another step closer to a fourth competition success.

The defending champions, who are enjoying an unbeaten run that has spanned two months and nine games, booked their spot in the last four with a 1-0 triumph over Glentoran.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter ahead of last year's Irish Cup final

While initially imagining retirement from playing duties would involve perfecting his golf swing, Baxter is as motivated as ever to keep the good times rolling at Seaview.

"I think the focus of football is so on every single moment and every single day and you're preparing for the next game, next game, next game then the next season and Europe,” he told The Irish League Show. “It moves very fast and you don't see the days and years flying past you.

"You start at 17 then all of a sudden you're coming to the end of your career then you're onto the next bit. It just rolls all the time and I was very much thinking of playing golf and getting my handicap down to three or four but unfortunately that has had to take a back seat and football has taken over!

"I've enjoyed every second of it. The motivation of trying to win football matches, keep ourselves competitive, trying to improve against the others.

"I always say at Crusaders we know who we are. We compete against the slightly bigger teams Linfield and Glentoran in Belfast and we're always giving it our best, we're always in the mix and always fighting hard.

"As long as our boys are competitive, working hard and giving their best then I'm pleased and at this moment in time I'm still really enjoying it."

Something Baxter will hope to address this afternoon is the away form that has hampered Crusaders from being genuine title contenders.

No team has a better home record this season than the north Belfast outfit, who have collected 44 points from a possible 51 and only lost once, but that’s in stark contrast to the 18 from 48 they have earned on their travels.

Baxter’s men have also struggled at today’s venue against regular occupants Glenavon, winning just one of their last nine in Lurgan (a 4-0 Irish Cup success last season).

"If I had the answer we would be winning leagues every year we play!" added Baxter. “You sometimes can't put your finger on these things.

"At Seaview I sometimes reminisce it to being on your home patch, in your own living room and everything is familiar to you with how you set up, how you play, how you arrive at the ground and relax before you play.

"We've been doing it for a while and have the crowd backing and they are right on top of you.