Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Pacemaker)

A statement posted on the official Crusaders social media platforms read as follows as “A statement from Stephen Baxter”:

“After 19 incredible years as Manager of our Football Club the decision for me to step away was always going to be a difficult one.

“After long consideration I feel that now is the time to plan for the club’s future and I have informed the Chairman of my decision to step away at the end of the season.

“It has been an honour and privilege for me to serve the club and the special memories we created together will forever be ingrained in our hearts.

“I would like to thank all the players, staff, board members and our incredible fans who have walked this journey with me from start to finish. It’s been an incredible ride.

“Planning now gives the club time to prepare for the next chapter but rest assured with a number of points still needed to make the playoffs, it will be foot to the mat to the end of the season as we chase another European adventure.

“So in the only way we know how, let’s get behind the team and give it our lot and see where it takes us.

“Always in my heart.

“Keep the faith.

“Stephen.”