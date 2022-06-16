Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League fixtures announced

The NI Football League’s third tier pits the best of intermediate clubs in another season that is going to be simply too close to call, with a place in senior football at stake for the eventual winners.

It was Newington that came out on top of the Premier Intermediate League two months ago in a title race that went down to the final weeks, as the North Belfast club finished above Bangor and Armagh City.

There’s two new clubs in the division ahead of the kick-off on Saturday 20 August with Queen’s University returning to the league after relegation and Lisburn based club Ballymacash Rangers have been promoted to vacant space from the Mid Ulster League after defeating St. James’ Swifts last month.

The season will kick-off on Saturday 20 August

As part of a 27 game campaign, all twelve clubs will play each other twice (home and away) before splitting after 22 games into two sections for a further five games.

In the first gameweek, the Students from Queen’s will begin their charge to bounce back to the Championship against PSNI at the Dub. Ballymacash Rangers make their Irish League bow at away to Portstewart.

Banbridge Town host Mid Ulster neighbours Dollingstown at Crystal Park, Limavady United travel across the county to Moyola Park. Bangor start against Lisburn Distillery at Clandeboye Park and Armagh City take on Tobermore United.

Fixtures for the Lough 41 Championship will be announced on Friday 17 June at noon, and the Danske Bank Premiership schedule will then be revealed on Saturday 18 June at the same time.

Opening Gameweek Fixtures

Saturday 20 August 2022

Armagh City v Tobermore United

Banbridge Town v Dollingstown

Bangor v Lisburn Distillery

Moyola Park v Limavady United

Portstewart v Ballymacash Rangers