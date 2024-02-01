Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Smith’s side are not only comfortably avoiding relegation – which is most promoted team’s pre-season primary objective – but are embroiled in a battle for a top-half finish alongside the likes of Coleraine, Glenavon, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts while ending the campaign seventh (their current position) or above would provide them with the chance to secure European football for next season in the play-offs.

They’ve won four of their last five matches across competitions – a narrow 2-1 home defeat to leaders Linfield the sole blemish of a brilliant month – and are aiming for Irish Cup progression against Cliftonville on Saturday.

In their weekend 1-0 victory over Ballymena United where an in-form Ferris scored the winner, nine of Loughgall’s starting 11 played for them in the Championship last season and that number was 10 the previous fixture against Linfield.

Loughgall’s Nathaniel Ferris scored the winner for his side in their weekend victory over Ballymena United. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"That's one thing we do have on a lot of teams,” said Ferris. “I'm coming into my sixth year at Loughgall and a lot of us have been there for a long time.

"We've added one or two each year but even the team that started on Saturday, most of those have been there for three years probably. We're a tight-knit group, we're all friends, get on really well and that spurs you on to fight for each other when it maybe isn't going your way.

"The unity is definitely there and from the top to the bottom it's a tight-knit club and you could walk over to anybody and have a good conversation. Everybody is supportive and that goes a long way."

A second-half header at the Showgrounds brought Ferris’ Premiership goal tally to eight in 26 appearances this term while he’s now netted three in his last three starts after a brace against Coleraine.

The 25-year-old has almost matched the nine he scored last season which helped Smith’s men lift the Championship title and Ferris feels he’s getting back to his best.

"I definitely feel sharper than I have done and I'm developing the confidence after a good run of games,” he added. “It's always brilliant to feel you're playing like yourself again but it comes down to the team.

"As a traditional number nine you don't score those goals if they aren’t created behind you.

"I don't think it (move up to the Premiership) has taken me by surprise. You come up against a lot of teams that are technically brilliant, like the full-time clubs that can move the ball a lot quicker and seem to be a bit sharper.

"It's a competitive league and we've proven that on any given day that anybody can beat anybody. That's the main thing that I've found.