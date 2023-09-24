Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Villagers were unbeaten in their previous four Premiership games heading into their clash with the Blues and had two huge chances to take the lead in front of a packed out Lakeview Park, but were unable to convert either.

They were made to pay by substitute Jack Scott, who netted in the 43rd and 70th minute as Linfield bounced back from defeat to reigning champions Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s a massive learning curve for us and we have to learn on our feet,” said Smith. "There’s disappointment first and foremost with the result, but I’m more disappointed with the performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughgall manager Dean Smith during their game against Linfield at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I don’t think we reached the levels we should have and saying that I think we had the two best chances in the game (first-half chances for Nathaniel Ferris and Benji Magee) and if we put them away it becomes a different game.

"I don’t think it was a lack of quality – every striker is going to miss chances and it would be more worrying if we weren’t creating chances to miss.

"We should be scoring at least one of them.

"I think Linfield deserved their win with the performance and we were off it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughgall have enjoyed a superb start to life back in the top-flight, picking up wins over Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United while also collecting an impressive point on the road at Crusaders.

Smith is setting high standards for his talented group of players and feels they lacked a bit of belief after Scott put Linfield ahead on the stroke of half-time.

"This is why we’re here – we don’t come into any game looking to draw or lose,” he added. "We come into every game thinking we can win it and there has to be a belief from us right through to the players and they have to buy into that.

"Today, I just said to the players, maybe we lacked a bit of belief when Linfield scored because we lost our way a wee bit and they dominated.

"For me, that’s the disappointing part.