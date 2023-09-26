Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerard Lawlor laid out NIFL’s vision in a new five-year strategy titled ‘A bold and brighter future for professional football’ at Windsor Park last week and one of the key actions within the plan stated an intention to ‘lead and implement a change to the professional playing calendar’ in Northern Ireland.

It would involve the top-three tiers all playing throughout the summer months and Lawlor hoped it would come to fruition over the coming years, saying “we would be foolish not to” explore the potential positives a switch could bring.

"I can tell you five years ago I was never in favour of a change of season,” said NIFL CEO Lawlor. “I'm a traditionalist and we all want to play at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, but to evolve and develop, we need to come outside of our comfort zone.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith during their game against Linfield at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"All I'm asking for is people to soul search - I'm asking for adult conversations.

"If we can play for three months when those competitors of ours aren't playing, I think there's exploration to be done and we would be foolish not to do it.

"When we do explore it, I'm now convinced there will be benefits that come from it and we will be in a better place.”

While Lawlor felt that a majority of clubs were in favour of something new, Villagers chief Smith says he’s opposed to any potential calendar switch.

"I’m certainly not (in favour),” he said. “It only favours one type of club and that's a full-time one.

"You have to remember that we have part-time players, teachers and factory workers that only have set holidays.

"You then have the GAA where a lot of clubs have players that play both Gaelic and football, so realistically you're making them players choose and not everyone is going to choose football.

"For me, it suits full-time clubs.

"If I was working at a full-time club I would be shouting from the rooftops to have summer football, but where we are in a part-time environment, the way it is now suits all part-time players."

Loughgall are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Linfield when defending champions Larne, who remain the only unbeaten Premiership team through the opening eight games of the season, arrive at Lakeview Park this evening.

The County Armagh outfit have made an impressive start to their top-flight return but are still searching for a first home victory of the campaign and Smith feels his side are learning on the job.

"You’re playing the league champions,” he added. "12 months ago we played Newington at home in front of 92 people and there were a few more than 92 here (against Linfield) and there will be more than that here on Tuesday night as well.

"We want to enjoy it and go to try and get a result.

"I don’t think there’s such a thing as a free hit.