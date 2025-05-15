Loughgall confirm departures while former Glenavon winger placed on transfer list 'with immediate effect'

Loughgall have confirmed long-serving star Jamie Rea and Alberto Balde will both be departing the club this summer.

Full-back Rea joined the Villagers in 2017 and has been one of their top performers over the past eight years, playing a key role as they sealed Premiership promotion by winning the Championship title in 2023.

The 27-year-old missed the latter part of last season through injury but still racked up 59 top-flight appearances across the last two campaigns, scoring in November’s 3-0 win over former club Glenavon.

Balde, who previously spent time in Middlesbrough’s academy, arrived at Loughgall from Portadown in 2023 and played 52 times in the Premiership.

Following their relegation after two seasons in Northern Ireland’s top-tier, it’s set to be a summer of change at Lakeview Park with Conor McCloskey also seeking a move.

The 33-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the Premiership since returning home from England in 2011, enjoying spells at Portadown, Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United and Glenavon.

McCloskey joins Nathan Gartside, Tiernan Kelly and Ryan Waide in being placed on Loughgall’s transfer list, but boss Darren Murphy will be boosted by the returns of Andrew Hoey and Ben Harvey from their loan spells at Annagh United and Newry City respectively.

"We can confirm Alberto Balde and Jamie Rea will be leaving upon the expiry of their contract at the end of this season,” the club posted. “Best wishes in their future career, Jamie was one of our longest serving players and served the club with distinction for many years.

"Conor McCloskey has requested to be put on the transfer list with immediate effect. The midfielder made 31 appearances last season after joining at the start of the current campaign.

"Andrew Hoey will be returning to the club from his loan spell with Annagh United, likewise Ben Harvey returns following his loan at Newry City AFC, we are pleased to welcome you both back into the panel ahead of next season."

Murphy made his first signing since taking over from Dean Smith at the end of last season earlier this week after confirming Dougie Wilson’s arrival from Portadown.

The former Finn Harps boss was always expecting squad changes as Loughgall prepare for life back in the Championship, but insisted any potential deals had to be in the club’s best interests.

“When you were eventually confirmed to be dropping into the Championship, that (keeping players) was always going to be the hardest part,” said Murphy last month. "The big thing that Dean Smith and the committee deserve a lot of credit for is that every player is under contract apart from four...if players want to leave they will have to leave on terms that suit the football club.

"I certainly don’t want people staying unhappy, but we’re in a position where the football club were decent enough to offer the players extended contracts, the players were happy to sign them at the time and there are no clauses outside of one player.

"If certain players want to move to other Premiership clubs then they will have to understand and realise that the deal has to be right for the club first and foremost.

"They already know that, I had that conversation when I walked in through the door.