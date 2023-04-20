German-born Türker moved to Ireland in 2004 as a self-confessed “wild head” with his dad Dr. Dr. Friedhelm Berndt, a qualified doctor and dentist.

Friedhelm passed away one month into the 2019/20 season while Berraat was at Warrenpoint Town and since then the shot stopper has been playing for something bigger than just himself.

The former Dungannon Swifts goalie has been a rock for Dean Smith’s men during this campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets – a Championship record – to help them seal a top-flight return for the first time since 2007.

Loughgall's Berraat Turker

Since he was a child, Türker’s father watched every match possible and through each success this season there has been one constant on his mind.

"Every day from the first day of the season to the league win there wasn't a time where I didn't think of him,” he said. “It was like a halo over me.

"I carry the German flag. People say I'm Irish now but I carry the German flag for a reason and I always wanted to have a moment like this in my lifetime to be able to do such a thing.

"I'm very proud of where I come from and I'm very proud of the other side too, but that flag represents what I stand for, where he was from and where I was born.

"I carry him within that flag and he would have been so proud. He knows how hard I work outside the pitch never mind on it.

"I think it comes down to mental strength to carry on his legacy for me. He taught me football and if I gave that up then I have nothing left to remember what we had together.

"The foundation of who I am today is because of him. He invested in me and knew how good I was.

"He knew I could play across the water or anywhere and used to say all I needed was a chance because he knew I would take it. Certain people cut my wings and wouldn't let me fly or become the best that I could be.

"I will one day play day in, day out and get the recognition that he wanted me to get and make him proud.

"These people (at Loughgall) back me and see through any result - they see the player, personality in me and Dean has gave me that chance. He has unlocked the potential in me and allowed me to play the best I can."

Türker’s contract at Lakeview Park runs out this summer but there is nowhere he would rather play and wants to repay the faith that boss Smith has shown in him.

"Dean is a great talker,” he added. “He likes to butter you up and say sweet things to you and then you can't say no!

"I owe him a lot. They have got me back loving football again and it would be disrespectful to them for me not to stay.

"I want to stay 100% but so much stuff is going on during the season and I played through all the highs and lows so the mind needs to settle and I want to stay - that's no question.

"It's about sitting down officially and saying 'are we doing this?'. He could change his mind today!”

The Villagers have conceded a measly 21 goals this season (the next best defensive record is Annagh United’s 41) and haven’t leaked more than two in a league game during their run to the title.

Only nine of those came at home (won 14, lost three, drew one) and Türker believes it is their dominance at Lakeview that could set the platform for success next season.

"Lakeview Park is a fortress and we have shown that throughout the season,” he said. “We can easily stay in the league if we have the same attitude we have now – why wouldn't we survive?

"If Newry can do it then we easily can - we beat them multiple times last year.

"We see the teams that have played this year and for me, we can get points off at least seven teams in that league. The top four will be difficult because they are full-time but against these other teams that are around us we can win.