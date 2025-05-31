Loughgall handed boost as club captain signs new contract as Newington announce signing of former striker
After suffering relegation last term, some of the club’s big names have moved to pastures new but Murdock has stayed put under the management of Darren Murphy.
In a statement regarding Murdock’s new deal, the club stated: “We are delighted to announce club captain Ben Murdock has agreed a new contract which will see him remain at Loughgall FC for the upcoming season 25/26.
“The centre half was Championship Player of the Year in our promotion 22/23, he also led the team in our two seasons in the #SportsDirectPrem.
“Ben wants to put things right next season following our relegation this year and we are delighted he has committed. A natural leader on the pitch, ultimate pro and a great guy off it.”
The update comes a day after Pablo Andrade and Jordan Gibson both asked to be placed on the transfer list.
Meanwhile, Championship side Newington have secured the services of former Swansea City, Cliftonville and Glentoran striker Ruaidhri Donnelly.
The 33-year-old spent the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the ‘Ton, before completing a move back to Solitude last season.
However, he only managed to score once in 18 appearances last season, bringing his overall tally to 68 strikes in 197 outings for the Reds.
