Ben Murdock (left) has agreed fresh terms on a new contract at Loughgall

Loughgall have announced that club captain Ben Murdock has agreed terms on a new contract at Lakeview Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After suffering relegation last term, some of the club’s big names have moved to pastures new but Murdock has stayed put under the management of Darren Murphy.

In a statement regarding Murdock’s new deal, the club stated: “We are delighted to announce club captain Ben Murdock has agreed a new contract which will see him remain at Loughgall FC for the upcoming season 25/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The centre half was Championship Player of the Year in our promotion 22/23, he also led the team in our two seasons in the #SportsDirectPrem.

“Ben wants to put things right next season following our relegation this year and we are delighted he has committed. A natural leader on the pitch, ultimate pro and a great guy off it.”

The update comes a day after Pablo Andrade and Jordan Gibson both asked to be placed on the transfer list.

Meanwhile, Championship side Newington have secured the services of former Swansea City, Cliftonville and Glentoran striker Ruaidhri Donnelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old spent the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the ‘Ton, before completing a move back to Solitude last season.