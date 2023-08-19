​Smith has been serving the final part of a suspension which was handed out in the closing stages of the Villagers’ Championship title run but is now set to take matchday duties back from assistant – and brother – Andy.

The County Armagh side made a dream start to life back in the Premiership with a convincing 3-0 opening day victory over Newry City and were more than competitive in home losses to Coleraine and Glentoran, showing plenty of positives ahead of the short trip to Stangmore Park.

Dean will have full control once again and Andy is more than happy to hand responsibilities back over.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith will return to lead his side in their Sports Direct Premiership clash with Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"It's good to have the gaffer back,” he said. "We talk everyday and it's all about how we'll line up, what we're going to do and ultimately it's his team on the pitch.

"It'll be good for the players to have him back on the pitch and steering the ship.

"My reign is now over and hopefully they get an extra two yards (from Dean Being back)!”

While feeling like his side deserved more than they got across the last two games against top-six opposition, Smith also says there are key learnings which they have to carry into the coming weeks.

"I think there is a learning curve for ourselves on how we start a game,” he added. "We have to look at that and fix that first and foremost.

"There are a huge amount of positives to take out of both games, especially (against Glentoran) - I thought we were excellent for periods.

"We had a good shape about us and thought definitely in the second-half we played to our strengths with getting the ball wide and got numerous balls flashed across the box.

"Overall, there are huge positives."

The success of Loughgall’s season will ultimately be determined more by games like today rather than Tuesday’s loss to Glentoran with points against teams fighting for the top spots at a premium.

Rodney McAree’s Swifts have also shown signs of early promise, clawing their way back from 4-1 down away to champions Larne on the opening day to earn a point while they narrowly lost 3-2 against Linfield last weekend.

The County Tyrone outfit are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Crusaders in what could barely have been a more difficult opening trio of fixtures.

This Premiership campaign is bringing new experiences for a large majority of Loughgall’s squad and Smith says they’ll remain grounded in their search for points.

"I think we look at it as having 38 league games and however we get the points we have to get them,” he said. "If that's taking points off the likes of Glentoran and Linfield at home, then so be it.

"We'll just look at the next game and look for the next point.

"We have a huge game against Dungannon and we will go there to get three points.

"We have a very grounded bunch.

"We have a few senior players who have been there and done it - it's a new experience for 90% of the squad.