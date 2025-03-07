"The statement issued tonight by Loughgall FC is factually and legally incorrect and amounts to unfair dismissal.

Loughgall officials have confirmed to the News Letter plans for meetings next week over a way forward following legal claims of ‘unfair dismissal’ by former boss Dean Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the aftermath of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Larne, club sources outlined a timeline in which officials aim to meet in the early stages of next week to finalise available options around both the legal situation with Smith and the manager vacancy.

The focus returned to the football pitch on Saturday with an emergency team in the dug-out as the club’s general manager, David Johnstone, stepped in on Friday as caretaker boss with support from former captain and current Loughgall Youth coach Steven Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1-0 loss by the Premiership’s bottom club against the defending champions followed a frantic 48 hours of official statements and behind-the-scenes talks.

Dean Smith as Loughgall manager. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Smith, his brother and assistant manager Andy and the coaching staff of Daniel Wright, Ally Teggart and Jay Willis all left the club in days leading up to the visit by Larne.

Smith’s legal team on Friday outlined they “expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals to remedy this situation” - having initially issued a claim of “unfair dismissal” by Loughgall just hours after the Sports Direct Premiership club released a Thursday statement declaring officials “tonight parted company with manager Dean Smith by mutual consent”.

A club statement was posted across the official Loughgall social media platforms on Thursday evening as follows: “Loughgall FC have tonight parted company with manager Dean Smith by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Dean for his service over the past 8 years.

“Full Club Statement to follow in due course.”

However, a statement “on behalf of our client Mr Dean Smith” was subsequently issued via Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy over social media platforms on Thursday night as follows: “We represent Mr Dean Smith. Our client has not agreed to terminate his contract.

"The statement issued tonight by Loughgall FC is factually and legally incorrect and amounts to unfair dismissal.

"There will be no further comment as this is now a live legal matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second statement from JWB Consultancy was then released to the News Letter on Friday morning, as follows: “Correspondence has been served on the club.

"We expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals to remedy this situation.

"We hope the matter can be brought to an amicable and swift conclusion, but any such outcome must respect Mr Smith’s basic contractual rights and appropriately compensate him for what is self evidently an unfair dismissal and breach of contract.

"It can be stated unequivocally that Mr Smith had not, and has not, reached any mutual agreement with the club to part company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement by Loughgall arrives less than a year after Smith was named ‘Irish Premiership Manager of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Football Awards following a successful return to top-flight football by the village outfit for the first time since 2007, with the club finishing ninth.

Smith, who was highly-decorated during his playing career with the Villagers, joined Loughgall as boss in October 2016 and leaves Lakeview Park having guided the club to a second-tier Championship title crown and Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.

However, Loughgall currently sit as the top-flight’s basement side, trailing Carrick Rangers by 12 points after 30 games before the weekend programme.

Last weekend the club suffered an Irish Cup exit to Championship-based Ards.