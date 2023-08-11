The Villagers produced a stunning first-half display against Newry City on Saturday in their 3-0 triumph and although Larne briefly threatened to displace them at the top after a dramatic opening weekend, Dean Smith’s side still occupy first position.

Coleraine sit in second after also winning their first match of the new campaign with a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United and will be the maiden visitors to the County Armagh village since Dungannon Swifts provided opposition 5,963 days ago.

Loughgall assistant manager Andy Smith says the return to Lakeview is testament to the hard work and dedication of so many over the years.

Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker celebrates after keeping a clean sheet against Newry City in their Sports Direct Premiership opener at the Newry Showgrounds. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"First and foremost, it's great to see Loughgall back in the Premiership,” he said. “It's such a small club but have always overachieved and I'm really looking forward to Friday night and having a crowd in.

"It'll be a testament to a lot of people's hard work on and off the pitch that this is where we are.

"I know the amount of work the directors and guys behind the scenes have had to do, especially in the last few weeks, to get everything passed and signed off.

"Everyone is excited and it's going to be under the lights against a damn good Coleraine team as we saw from their first match.

"We will set our stall out just like we did (against Newry).

"Coleraine have three points, Loughgall have three points so we will both go in with high spirits and we will give it a go. We definitely won't be sitting back."

While Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin was expected to be amongst the goals once again this season after winning the Golden Boot last term, it’s fair to say not many had Loughgall defender Caolan Loughran as his nearest competitor after the first weekend.

The 28-year-old netted twice – just like Shevlin did the night before – in success over Newry City and is looking forward to the challenge of coming up against perhaps the league’s top marksman.

"I know Shevy well having played with him at Ballymena,” he said. “He probably lives file mile away from my house.

"I understand he has that knack for being in the right area so we will have to be switched on. He's a good player, finisher and we'll enjoy stepping up to the challenge."

Dean Smith’s men were back in training just over 48 hours after securing three points and Loughran insists they’ll have no fear despite predicting Coleraine could be challenging at the top end of the Premiership table come April.

"Everyone around the club have done fantastically well to get us there,” he added. “We'll prepare right and we understand the challenge with Coleraine being a fantastic team.