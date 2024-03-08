"I'm happy with how I've been playing and hopefully I can keep that up to the end of the season."

Loughgall's Andrew Hoey in action against Linfield's Josh Archer. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

​After a weekend off, the Villagers will travel to Glentoran this afternoon sitting just two points behind current seventh-placed occupants Carrick Rangers, who Hoey scored twice against in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lakeview Park last month, while a top-half finish still isn’t beyond reach with Coleraine five points ahead prior to the final three pre-split fixtures.

Hoey – named Loughgall’s Player of the Month for February – has netted seven times in the league and contributed a further two in cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oval is a ground which holds fond memories for Hoey, scoring there on Premiership debut as a teenager when Glenavon defeated Glentoran 4-0 in March 2014, and a decade on – almost to the day – another positive result would do wonders for Loughgall’s larger ambitions.

"I can't remember the last time I scored a brace to be honest!" laughed Hoey on his double against Carrick. “It was nice to chip in with a couple of goals and it was great to get at least a point.

"I'm delighted with my goal return and hopefully I can add to that with eight games remaining...I'd like to maybe reach eight or nine in the league.

"I definitely wanted to add more goals to my game this season and I'm always looking to score, but as a midfielder it doesn't always happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the extra night of training over pre-season and being able to get fitter and sharper, I think it's definitely helped me make the step up into the Premiership.

"I'm happy with how I've been playing and hopefully I can keep that up to the end of the season."

Loughgall have been free-flowing in attack – their team tally of 43 goals is better than Coleraine and Carrick (both 39) – with Benji Magee contributing 15 (only Cliftonville’s Ben Wilson boasts more) and Nathaniel Ferris has nine.

Their attacking trio continuing in that vein of form could help the County Armagh club write another chapter in the history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Benji has had a cracking season - we're blessed to have a striker with 15 league goals and counting this season,” added Hoey. “Nathaniel might not have scored as many as Benji, but he's scored goals at crucial times and his all-round play has helped me and others chip in with our goals.

"We're ready for the last stint now and hopefully we can push on and get as many points as we can.

"I think everybody will be surprised by how well we've done so far...hopefully we can keep going.

"We're well there in contention for it (seventh spot). We're going to take it one game at a time and if we end up finishing seventh then that would be amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the lads believe we can do it, especially with how well we've done so far, and there's no reason why we can't.