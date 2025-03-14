​Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone is refusing to rank the top-flight’s bottom club as down and out – comparing the current position 12 points back with seven games to go as “one good arm and we’re swinging”.

​Johnstone has stepped in to fill the vacancy following Dean Smith’s recent departure after over eight years as Lakeview Park boss, an exit negotiated this week between legal teams following a claim of “unfair dismissal” by the former manager.

Johnstone – the club’s general manager but now in a third stint as caretaker boss of the Villagers – has drafted in two former captains and current youth coaches, Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden, to bolster out the backroom team for a future fight against relegation he is refusing to give up until the numbers confirm defeat.

"We're a boxer in the final round of a fight, we've lost every round to date and have a dislocated shoulder and dodgy knees...but one good arm and we're swinging,” said Johnstone. "While we have that opportunity to keep swinging you never know.

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone (right) with coach Steven Ferguson before last weekend's Premiership game against Larne at Lakeview Park. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

"We are where we are in the league and massive favourites for relegation but there is still an outside chance of survival and that should be the focus until it's mathematically impossible."

With Johnstone and Ferguson having stepped in the evening before last weekend’s loss to Larne, this week has offered a chance to bring some welcome routine to preparations for a Saturday visit to Crusaders.

"It's always nice to get on the training pitch for players...ultimately, that's where the preparation for games takes place,” said Johnstone. "These situations players can react in different ways but you're appealing to their professionalism and own personal pride in the shirt and individual performance.

"That's the baseline...irrespective of any other factors, the rest of the stuff is just noise once they cross the white line.”

Having gained promotion as Championship champions and secured against-the-odds safety last season which resulted in plaudits including Smith securing the Premiership’s Manager of the Year prize, a second campaign at the top table has offered increased challenges.

"The history of the football club will record the tremendous achievement Dean delivered for Loughgall,” said Johnstone. "From the state he walked into over eight years ago to where the club is now is absolutely phenomenal...tremendous progress.

"Football people understand that sometimes success can be your greatest enemy.

"To do so well last season in the Premiership was a tremendous over-achievement by Dean and the players.

"But coming into this season then, in many ways, you're judged by an unrealistic standard.

"Then, when things don't go quite as well, it almost heaps pressure on everybody.

"In reality, we're exactly where our budget says we should be...fighting for survival.

“In terms of what's changed from us...maybe just a different voice can bring a bit of freedom around the players, more than anything magical.

"Nothing's going to get us out of where we are except points on the board.

"What 'Fergie' and Darragh are bringing is absolutely vital as both have been captains of the club and spent many years representing Loughgall.