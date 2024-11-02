​After a 17-pass move put the final flourish on Loughgall’s 10-week wait for a second Premiership success, manager Dean Smith has hit “reset”.

​The flowing football capped by Robbie Norton’s fine finish last weekend left Loughgall celebrating three points for the first time since kicking off the campaign on August 17 against Carrick Rangers.

A string of disappointing results left Loughgall bottom of the senior standings during second-season struggles following a return to the main stage in 2023.

However, having defeated Dungannon Swifts by 3-1 despite trailing, the Villages now welcome Glenavon to Lakeview Park this weekend in search of building on that bright performance.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Ryan Waide’s brace sparked the Loughgall fightback but the patient, probing passing football leading up to the final goal proved especially pleasing to Smith.

"There is a structure at the club and we do try to play a certain brand of football,” said Smith. "It doesn't always work and sometimes given the opposition you're not always allowed to play - but there is a method to the madness.

"It's fantastic when it comes off and you could see that on Saturday.

"We've now got to start producing like that on a more regular basis.

"There's times this season we've deservedly been beat because we've been really poor."

Smith explored all avenues in a bid to break the league run without returns.

"Every manager will tell you when going through a bad patch you're always looking at everything and always asking questions,” he said. "Obviously the way we were doing things wasn't working in terms of results.

"But that's where you go back to the belief in the players and the system.

"You've got to try and remain as strong as possible and I'd be lying if I didn't say I thought about changes and trying something different.

"But, in our situation, to completely rip up how we've trained and worked over the last number of seasons would be madness.

"And no-one is saying Saturday's win means everything is wonderful again - but it does give the players that evidence what they're doing is right.

“The league table doesn't lie...but, thankfully, there's no relegation in November and it's a long season.

"Saturday's win gives everyone that reset button.”

Now Loughgall tackle a Glenavon side showing promise after early-season pain.

"Now we've that monkey off our back and it's a reminder to the players that the hard work got us the result so now we've to start again with those same levels,” said the Loughgall boss. "I thought we were super the first half (against Dungannon) but came in 1-0 down...the ability to come from behind is something we probably haven't done in a while.

"The large majority of that group has been together a long, long time and it's a belief system they share.