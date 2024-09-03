Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall manager Dean Smith is backing his players to bounce back from a weekend derby defeat he described as “scary”.

Goals in each half by Dungannon Swifts’ Gael Bigirimana and John McGovern cemented a second successive Sports Direct Premiership success for the visitors with a 2-0 triumph at Lakeview Park.

Smith reflected on an afternoon in which he felt the Swifts proved “best for nearly all the game” as “hopefully we put it down to one of those days".

Loughgall face a midweek Mid-Ulster Senior Cup first-round clash at home to Banbridge Town tomorrow before another league derby date on Saturday at Glenavon.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

"The best team won on the day...I've no complaints about the result,” said Smith. "For us, we've just complaints about how below-par we were today.

"Let's just hope it's one of those days.

"Last season we'd days miles off it...the good thing about football is you have the chance to redeem yourself pretty quickly.

"I want a reaction certainly but, given the group of players and how well I know them, we'll get it.

"It's one game, we've got to remember it's not the end of the world.”

Smith felt the Villagers’ collective strengths – so central to the club’s superb first season back at senior level over 2023/24 – proved absent in the weekend reverse.

"We pride ourselves on our desire, hunger, determination and work-rate but today it was certainly missing,” said Smith. "We're better when we work all together and today we worked as individuals instead of as a group.

"Last season we were so good and compact and, at times, hard to beat (off) our ability to stick together, ride out storms in games when maybe not playing the best.

"Today we were a long way off it...second best.

"Hopefully we put it down to one of those days and a one-off.

"They were best for nearly all the game.

"Certainly within the first half we were so far off it, it was scary.

"We got back into it a wee bit in the second half but they scored a goal from us attacking.