​With one perceived miracle to his name as Loughgall boss, Dean Smith will attempt a second this season by, once again, preserving the village club’s position on the main stage.

With fewer than 300 residents, Loughgall’s status as the smallest settlement across European football in a senior league proved a talking point last season far beyond the borders of the County Armagh club.

Smith’s side may have started tipped for an automatic return to the Championship but finished comfortably clear of the drop zone by 17 points – with individual Irish League accolades for the boss (Manager of the Year) and Benji Magee (Young Player of the Year) extra reward on top of the team’s collective gains.

Now Loughgall – who spent three seasons at senior level from 2004-2007 during the club’s first taste of top-flight football - must find a way to maintain that magic.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Smith draws confidence from a Loughgall squad emboldened by internal experience rather than feeling any burden of having to still defy outside wisdom.

"Last season was great...but as a club we don't want to be living on past achievements and now we're looking to the future,” said Smith. “And the future is again trying to stay in the Premiership.

"The players now have that experience of knowing they can perform at a Premiership level.

"Last season we went in to a certain extent not knowing the levels we needed to perform week in, week out or what to expect.

"This year we do know where those levels need to be and, for me, they need to surpass last season.

"The most important thing for the players is how those experiences of last season have given them that confidence and they carry that year's experience of being in the Premiership into this season.

"What we know at some stage is there's going to be that challenging time throughout the season...a time where we don't pick up the results we feel we should get or go on a run not having performed the best.

"Up until the post-season split we were pretty close to sixth so, for me, that period was a wee bit disappointing and frustrating because instead of kicking on we fell backwards.

"But the experience is now there to know it's not just one period of time when form has dipped but that we'll be judged over the full 38-game season.

"It's about knowing we can stay calm in those challenging periods, not get too focused on the here and now but see the bigger picture."

Last season’s return of points confirms Loughgall sit on merit alongside clubs with greater resources and records and Smith puts trust in his players at the heart of that progress.

"The core players have been with us four, five or six years even and they know what to expect from us as a coaching team and we know what they can do,” said Smith. "The players here have been through an awful lot together and, at times last season, probably pulled each other through the difficult periods and even me.