Loughgall's Jamie Rea named Championship Player of the Month

The left-side player scored two goals in the month as the Villagers raced to the top of the division with wins over Warrenpoint Town, Ards and Knockbreda. Dean Smith’s team remain unbeaten.

A delighted Jamie said: “It’s an honour to win this award. I’ve been at Loughgall six seasons now and I think this is by far our best team in my time.

“Our aim is to keep this going and win the Championship. We want to play in the Premiership. We believe we’re good enough to play at that level, but the Championship is a competitive division and we can’t afford to relax.”