Former Northern Ireland youth international Hoey was only 17 when Gary Hamilton first called him into the senior ranks at Mourneview Park and his faith was immediately repaid with the young attacker also netting against Linfield a few weeks later.

Hoey made six Premiership appearances in total before leaving for boyhood club Armagh City and then onto Loughgall in January 2017, where he is the club’s current longest-serving player.

It’s therefore fitting that he scored the third goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Dundela that secured their progression back to the top-flight for the first time since 2007.

Loughgall's Andrew Hoey celebrates scoring against Newry City

"It was unbelievable,” he said. “I was 17 when I left the Premiership and I always wanted to go back there. As the years went on it kept getting further and further away.

"I'm 26 now and the dream is here so it's surreal. I can't believe I'm going to get the opportunity to do it again. I'm over the moon and can't wait to give it a good crack."

Dean Smith’s men have controlled the Championship for the majority of this season, kicking off their campaign with a 10-game unbeaten run and top the charts for both goals scored (73) and clean sheets (19).

They were able to put last season’s devastating third-placed finish behind them to dominant this time around and Hoey says they won’t just be there to make up the Premiership numbers.

"Last year we missed out on a play-off spot which was heart-breaking and we said at the start of this season that we were going to give it a good crack and that's what we've done,” he added. "The experience of the previous few seasons and getting so close has actually made us stronger.

“When you get off to the start like we did, the momentum carried us through.

"If a winning start like that doesn't give you confidence that you can go on and win the league then nothing will. We had a rough patch during winter where we lost a few.

"It's hard not to think you're throwing it away but we did it and it's nice to have it done early.

"We've played most of those (Premiership) teams in cup competitions and competed. Some games you're not going to win because it's tough but the good thing about us is that we have a strong squad.

"We know it'll be tough but we stick together and that will help us get through some tough times in the Premiership.

"We definitely feel we can go and give it a good rattle and we have a good squad there at the minute. Yes we might need to add a couple of experienced players who have been in the Premiership but the squad we have now we feel we could survive next season."

After a period of near misses, Hoey is delighted this squad have delivered for their fans and believes the success could have a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come.

"You play football for these moments,” he said. “To see the youth coming through at Loughgall enjoying our success and it gives them a boost.

"They can now say they play for Loughgall who have their first team in the Premiership and it's going to keep bringing more people to the club and it's going to help everyone.

"As long as the youth system is there and keeps going strong, if we can stay in the Premiership more people will want to be involved with the club.