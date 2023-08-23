The 26-year-old is currently the Villagers’ longest-serving player having joined them in January 2017 from Armagh City and it was perhaps poetic that Hoey netted their first top-flight goal at Lakeview Park since 2007 when he opened the scoring against Coleraine earlier this month.

He showed his class once again on Saturday, named man-of-the-match for his contributions in their 2-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts, and Hoey is embracing the challenge of being back in the big-time after an extended period in the Championship.

Joining Glenavon at the age of 12, he couldn’t have wished for a better footballing education during his six years at Mourneview Park and still looks back fondly on his time with the Lurgan Blues.

Loughgall's Andrew Hoey will be taking on former club Glenavon on Friday evening. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I played for Glenavon between 12-18 and enjoyed every single minute of it,” he said. “I couldn't have been at a better club with better quality of coaches.

"Gary Hamilton is a superb manager and as a young player I learned so much from him. I loved my time there and have nothing but respect for the club.

"At 17 or 18 I was playing in the reserves and sitting on the bench for the first team and I just wanted to get out and play senior football.

"I always had in my head that I could drop down a level and come back up again - I didn't think it would take eight years to do it! Here we are and that's what makes it even better.

Andrew Hoey celebrates after scoring on Glenavon debut in their 4-0 win over Glentoran at The Oval, Belfast. PIC: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

"I scored on my debut at The Oval and it was honestly unbelievable.

"I got a few appearances at the end of that year and ended up scoring in David Jeffrey's last game at Linfield and I'll always remember that.

"I wasn't starting but the team gave David Jeffrey a guard of honour walking out and the occasion was class. There were so many Linfield fans down watching. I think we were getting beat 4-1 when I came on but even to get a consolation goal is a great memory to have."

Loughgall have taken many by surprise with their early season form, picking up wins over Newry City and Dungannon Swifts while showing tremendous fight against both Coleraine and Glentoran before losing by the narrowest of margins.

While outsiders may be impressed, Hoey says everyone involved with the County Armagh club knew what they were capable of.

"Everyone knew that we were new to the league and they weren't expecting much from us,” he added. “We haven't been in the top-flight in 16 years but within our own group at Loughgall we know what we can achieve and in our circle we know we're good enough to compete against these teams.

"I know the two games we've played against the top-six teams have been at home but we've definitely caused them a bit of bother and we're looking forward to playing against them more.

"It feels good being part of it again after being out of it for so long. I'm just relishing getting the opportunity to play against these teams.

"I just want to play the best I can, keep Loughgall up and so far it has been going well, but there's still a long way to go."

With the gap between teams in the top and bottom-six seemingly widening, both Loughgall and Glenavon will be aware of the importance of matches like Friday evening’s under the lights.

"Everybody knows there's a gap in the league right now between the top and bottom-six, so most of the goals for teams in the bottom-six are to beat each other,” said Hoey. “Whatever happens against the top-six happens, but Newry City got one point off the top-six teams last year and they stayed up.