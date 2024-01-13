​Many people have been surprised by Loughgall’s splendid return to life in the Premiership, but not Linfield manager David Healy.

​In their first top-flight campaign since 2007, the County Armagh outfit have been the season’s surprise package, winning eight of 24 matches, including victories over reigning champions Larne and Coleraine, and will be hoping for the biggest scalp of all when the Premiership-leading Blues visit Lakeview Park this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side enter the contest having halted their form slump by winning three matches in a row across competitions and another victory could see them enter the league’s top-six once again.

"We won the game 2-0 down there last time, but there was a warning to the players when we went there because we've been to places like Warrenpoint and Carrick that are tight away grounds,” said Healy. “Dean Smith, their team and club have been a credit to themselves.

"Loughgall are a club I watched quite a bit of last season because they have exciting players so it might be a surprise they are in and around mid-table, but it certainly wasn't that big of a surprise to me because they always had that calibre and quality.

"One thing they have done is go away from home this year, dug in and got big results.

"We're expecting a really tough game and Dean, his staff and players have to some possibly overachieved, but not to me because I knew them inside out before we went down there earlier in the season.”

Linfield’s sole objective will be to maintain their advantage at the top over Larne and Cliftonville as Healy attempts to win a sixth Premiership title as Blues boss.

The former Northern Ireland international was named December’s Manager of the Month after they bounced back from a heavy 4-0 derby defeat to Glentoran in impressive fashion and hailed his side’s response.

"I wouldn't say we're in a great position, but we're in a position where I still think there's a lot of improvement left in us, which is good,” he added. “Coming off the back off a heavy defeat against Glentoran on December 2 and to beat Crusaders on January 2 to give yourself the four-point difference is a great credit to the experienced players and younger players that have had to step up during tough times.

"This is a tough club to play for, especially when you're under-performing like against Warrenpoint (in last weekend’s Irish Cup fifth round encounter, which the Blues eventually won 4-2).”

Northern Ireland youth international Chris McKee scored twice in last weekend’s cup triumph and is happy to be back in top form after recovering from a calf injury.

"I had a good start to the season and I’ve said before that there’s a long way to go,” he said. “The league is so tight and we’re still in cup competitions.

"I had to be patient and once it was the right time to get back in I’ve got myself back involved with the team.