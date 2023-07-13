The Oval outfit have only won two fixtures in Europe since 2004 but have been given a great opportunity to improve on that record this time around with opponents Gzira finishing fourth in the Maltese Premier League last season.

Recent recruit Fuad Sule is set for a Glentoran debut after his statement signing at the weekend and McCullough says the group aren’t content with just making up the numbers.

"It's definitely something we want to do - you don't want to just qualify then that be the end of it,” he said. “You want to try and progress through a couple of rounds at least.

Luke McCullough

"I think we have a decent enough draw, not that we know a whole lot about the team, but we'd like to think we have a chance of progressing.

"We've seen bits and pieces but it's hard to get real quality footage. We know a bit about them with their formations and that they finished fourth in their league last season.

"We know enough about them to be well prepared."

Solid defence is often an important foundation for European success and the Glens will be looking to carry their impressive statistics from last season into the current campaign.

The Oval outfit conceded just 28 league goals in 2022/23 – a number only bettered by Larne (22) and Linfield (27) – while the measly nine they leaked at home was second-best behind the champions, which could prove crucial in the return-leg against Gzira in Belfast next week.

"The first thing we want to do is keep it tight at the back and the manager has been big on it since he came in,” added McCullough. “He wants clean sheets to be the base for us to go and play from.

"That'll definitely be important in these European games, especially over two legs. We want to keep it tight and give ourselves the best chance possible."

Glentoran have every right to enter this tie full of confidence after losing only one of 10 league fixtures to finish last season on a high by beating Cliftonville in the play-off while they’ve also gone unbeaten through four pre-season matches in preparation for tonight.

It’ll mark Warren Feeney’s first competitive game in charge of the club since replacing Rodney McAree earlier this summer and McCullough has enjoyed the early stages of his tenure.

"There was a real positivity around the club at the end of last season,” he said. “Rod had got us playing well and then he steps away so that changes it up a bit but the group should still be confident going into these European games with nothing to fear.

"(Working with Warren) has been enjoyable. The training has been good and sharp and he's drilling us well in what he wants.