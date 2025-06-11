Luton Town boss reveals Northern Ireland international has 'chosen us over some Championship offers'

Luton Town manager Matt Bloomfield revealed Northern Ireland international George Saville has “chosen us over some Championship offers” after joining from Millwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saville has amassed almost 60 international caps after featuring in Northern Ireland’s recent friendly double-header against Denmark and Iceland, starting in the latter as Michael O’Neill’s side picked up a 1-0 win at Windsor Park.

The 32-year-old, who started his career at Premier League giants Chelsea, has been a regular in the English Championship over the past 12 years, enjoying spells with Wolves, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saville will now drop into League One with Luton following their second-tier relegation last season and Bloomfield believes his experience will prove crucial at Kenilworth Road.

Northern Ireland international George Saville. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We’re really pleased to sign George not just because of the experience and quality he’ll bring, but because he’s really enthused about the challenge that lies ahead,” he told the club’s website. “He’s chosen us over some Championship offers which shows his belief in our club, and that’s the type of character we’re after.

“A tactically astute defensive midfielder and a player who can influence those around him, we’re hoping George can help us with his leadership and ability to knit the game together in the middle of the pitch.

“He’s going to be an important component of the squad as we start to mould the group for what we need next season, and I’m extremely happy to have got this first piece of important business over the line already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approaching 500 senior club appearances, Saville says it was an easy decision to join Luton after discovering their interest.

“When I first heard it was an option it was something I was really interested in, and after a few conversations it became a no brainer,” he said. “It’s been a tough couple of years for the club but this is now a chance to correct that.

"Speaking with the manager, and what he wants to do, there’s a chance to build something, create a good atmosphere and have a good season.