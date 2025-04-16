Magic Monday for former Linfield trio as all three make their mark in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It turned out to be a magic Monday for former Linfield team-mates Aodhan Doherty, Braiden Graham and Ceadach O’Neill as all three made their mark at clubs in England within hours.

The teenage trio departed Windsor Park last summer, earning moves across the water to Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Arsenal respectively.

Their rapid progression in England is another boost for the Irish League as young stars continue to seal life-changing opportunities after impressing in Northern Ireland’s top-flight – Doherty, Graham and O’Neill all gained crucial senior experience at Linfield.

O’Neill started what turned into a memorable day for the Northern Ireland youth internationals after the 17-year-old signed his maiden professional contract at Premier League giants Arsenal before Graham, who is also still only 17, scored four goals as Everton U21s defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-4.

(From left to right) Braiden Graham, Ceadach O'Neill and Aodhan Doherty have all impressed in England since leaving Linfield. (Photos by Pacemaker/Presseye)

On the same night, 18-year-old Doherty scored and assisted for Blackburn’s U21s, bringing his tally to 10 goal involvements in 19 Premier League Two appearances during an impressive debut campaign at Ewood Park.

Speaking to the News Letter earlier this year, Doherty admits he keeps an eye on how his fellow Northern Ireland youngsters are progressing across the water and is delighted to see so many thriving.

"Seeing all the boys from Northern Ireland doing well is great,” he said. “It's nice to see people that you grew up with back home coming over to England or Scotland, settling in and doing well.

"Mason Munn and Fra Turley both made their debuts in Scotland as well. I grew up with them and it's great to see them doing well.

"They are my best mates outside of football so we have a laugh and it's nice to see them doing so well. Hopefully more can keep coming over and doing it."

Doherty and Graham both helped Linfield book their spot in last season’s BetMcLean Cup semi-final – a competition they ultimately went on to win by beating Portadown in the showpiece decider – with superb cameos in a penalty shoot-out success over Larne.

Graham’s remarkable exploits on Monday has led some Everton fans to call for his involvement at senior level while Royal Blue Mersey’s Geoffrey Blunt wrote: “I am absolutely sure that before the end of next season we shall see the young man from Northern Ireland in a first team shirt at the new stadium. 100% sure.”

Doherty also feels Graham is destined for the top having watched his progression through the ranks at Linfield.

"Braidy is one of my best mates,” added Doherty. “We played together from the age of six or seven and we've always played up a year.

"We ended up playing first team together too which was great because it helped us settle in. That night against Larne in the League Cup semi-final was probably one of the best of my career so far.

"I've always rated him as one of the best players I've played with. He's doing really well at Everton so hopefully he can keep going.