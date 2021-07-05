Maltese striker linked with Linfield switch
Linfield's hunt for a new striker could be over after they were linked with a deal for Maltese striker Kyrian Nwoko.
The Blues have been on the search for a new front man following the departure of last season's top scorer Shayne Lavery.
The Times of Malta are reporting that Valletta forward Nwoko has agreed a two-year deal with the Windsor Park outfit, who are preparing to face Žalgiris Vilnius in the first round of Champions League qualification tomorrow night.
The media outlet says a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, however a move would be subject to the player being awarded a work permit.
Nwoko has made 21 appearances with the Malta national team, scoring three goals.
Linfield have also been linked with a move for Dundalk front man Pat Hoban as they seek to bolster their striking options.