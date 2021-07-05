Maltese striker linked with Linfield switch

The Blues have been on the search for a new front man following the departure of last season's top scorer Shayne Lavery.

The Times of Malta are reporting that Valletta forward Nwoko has agreed a two-year deal with the Windsor Park outfit, who are preparing to face Žalgiris Vilnius in the first round of Champions League qualification tomorrow night.

The media outlet says a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, however a move would be subject to the player being awarded a work permit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malta striker Kyrian Nwoko in action against Spain

Nwoko has made 21 appearances with the Malta national team, scoring three goals.