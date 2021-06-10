Manager wanted and applicants welcome before Irish League club’s June deadline

Stuart King recently left the Premier Intermediate League outfit’s hot-seat to join top-flight Carrick Rangers.

As a result, Town officials have kicked off the search for his replacement in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign.

The deadline for applicants has been set as 5pm on Friday, June 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart King during his time as Banbridge Town manager. Pic by Edward Byrne.

A club statement reads as follows: “Banbridge Town FC (NIFL Premier Intermediate League), welcome applications from suitable candidates for the position of 1st Team Manager.

“It is anticipated that the successful candidate will be able to exhibit significant experience consistent with Managing a team in the higher echelons of football in Northern Ireland.

“The possession of a UEFA B licence, as required for the Premier Intermediate League, is a minimum requirement.

“The successful applicant will be expected to be available to take up the role by July 01 next.

“Applicants for the post should in the first instance submit their CV to the Banbridge Town Chairman, ([email protected]) not later than 5.00pm Friday June 18th.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.