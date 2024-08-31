MANAGER'S REACTION: Declan Caddell praise for Crusaders' second-half fightback to defeat Carrick Rangers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s the verdict from Crues manager Declan Caddell:
HAPPY....
"Performance? No. Result? Yes, 100 per cent...at the end of the day we got three points.
"The first half, for me, was a non-event...we didn't wake up, didn't come out, didn't get going whatsoever in the first 45 minutes.
"As coaching staff and myself you've got to look at that and make those changes to get something out of the game.
"Thankfully, the last 45 we were so much better, we created opportunities...it was like a flip of the first half.
"The main thing is we got the goals and, looking at the game, come the end of the game they put us under a wee bit of pressure.
"But the boys dug in, defended resolutely...so happy with the points but not happy with the performance."
SECOND HALF...
"You give opportunities to players to change, I told the boys at half-time not to panic the first five, 10, 15 minutes (of the second half), that it (a goal) will come.
"Thankfully, they were able to grow into that game, two quickfire goals helped.
"We could've got a lot more.
"I knew something was going to fall...thankfully, we managed two."
JORDAN FORSYTHE...
"He's a knock to the ribs, so it's more impact injury than anything.
FRONT PARTNERSHIP...
"For me, Harry Franklin's doing everything bar score at the minute.
"He and Kieran (Offord) have built up a good relationship up top.
"The past three weeks, all our good football has come through Harry Franklin.
"Although, yes, he's a centre-forward so people will judge him on goals but he gives us a lot more.
"I'm happy with what he has done since he's come in.
"Kieran's work-rate and energy...that's why he's able to make those runs, create problems and that's why I brought them here.
"All those who have come in over the summer have all made a positive start to their careers."
DANIEL LARMOUR...
"Dan, to be fair, would get those (goals) regularly the last couple of years.
"The last three weeks it's only been Kieran scoring so, for me, it's pleasing to get someone else on the scoresheet.
"We'd other opportunities today we could've put away, other players...but you have to be happy with the three points.
"The performance was not great, not to my high standards...but we managed to get the win, that's the main thing.”
START…
"You have to be happy (with 10 points from 12).
"The points dropped were against Cliftonville...either team could've snatched them, we'd a couple of chances, they'd a couple of chances.
"The main thing is we're not conceding a lot of goals, we look very solid defensively.
"And we will create chances with the players we have on the pitch.
"So you bank it (10 points), that's the first month, then you move on.
"It's going to be very, very busy the next few months.
"The main thing is we're building.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.