Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ben Kennedy’s second-half penalty – his 11th Premiership goal of the season – helped Ballymena United secure their eighth consecutive league win as they maintained top spot with a 1-0 victory over Glenavon. Here’s what manager Jim Ervin had to say after:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the match

"What more can you say – three points, clean sheet. It’s not too often Ballymena have came down here, when I was a player and now manager, that you keep a clean sheet.

"From that side of things I’m absolutely thrilled. It wasn’t the prettiest of games but I thought conditions played a big part in that – you probably don’t appreciate how bad the wind is until you’re pitchside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena United fans enjoying the win over Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We weathered the storm first-half and knew we were going to have to against the wind. I said to the boys before the game and at half-time if we could keep a clean sheet we’d win the game because we’ve match winners all over the pitch and Ben Kennedy has came up again with the penalty. His run and our run continues.”

On Ben Kennedy

"He’s had so many penalties and that’s credit to the players around him because we’re getting into positions and dangerous areas where opposition feel they need to go last-ditch and are giving away those fouls.

"Ben has to convert them and he’s so cool when he’s in front of goal in that position. I’m delighted for him because he has been phenomenal, but so have all the boys.

"Rocksy (Donal Rocks) was booked early in the first-half and gave away a couple of fouls – we knew he was one tackle away from being sent off. Others might have taken him off but I spoke to him at half-time and said I’d full trust and belief in him and he didn’t let us down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He epitomised everything about our second-half performance – he stood up, put his body in the way, didn’t dive in and ran the extra yard.”

On penalty decision

"It was difficult to know from where I was standing but when you’re caught up in the emotion of the game you do think it’s a penalty.

"I haven’t seen it back so don’t know. but I think Jarvy (Aaron Jarvis) has done really well to anticipate the tackle from behind and has been barged into as he’s set to shoot or pass. I don’t know is the honest answer because I haven’t seen it back.”

On getting the clean sheet and job done

"I think people maybe disrespected Glenavon and thought we’d come here today and just do them – Glenavon are unbeaten since the last time we played them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full credit to them and the run they’ve been on. We knew it was going to be a difficult game because it always is down here, regardless of form or league position.

"They’d a lot of confidence so it was always going to be difficult. You’re not going to win games comfortably – that’s two on the bounce now beating Cliftonville on Tuesday night 1-0 and now here 1-0.

"The three points really pleases me but the clean sheet pleases me more.”

On the winning run

"I was never really into stats as a player and I’m certainly not into them as a coach. It’s just about winning games – that’s the key thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s getting as many points on the board as quickly as possible. You get into that winning habit. It’s all down to the players – the attitude they have is top drawer, they’re so determined, so close and they set standards for themselves.

"They’ve done it every week since we came in during pre-season and it’s really starting to pay off. They drive each other on and it’s them who are grinding results out when they have to.”

Can the fans dare to dream?

"We’re not going to get carried away or sucked into anything like that. We’re 12 games into the season so it’s far, far too early for any chat.