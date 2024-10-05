Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville fell to a 2-0 Premiership defeat to Carrick Rangers on Saturday as goals from Danny Gibson and Seanan Clucas secured victory for the hosts. Here’s what Reds manager Jim Magilton had to say after the match:

On the match

"We lost in a whimper and it’s very disappointing to say the least. They didn’t have to work very hard for their goals.

"We came here knowing we’d have the ball and it’s what we do with it that’s more important. We didn’t play with any real purpose and the goalkeeper didn’t have to make any real saves.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"There’s too many of these games that are just going by and it’s extremely disappointing for our fans. I have to apologise to them because we haven’t done enough in recent weeks and I take full responsibility because I’m responsible for bringing these lads into the club.”

On frustration at lack of chances despite having so many attacking players on the pitch

"I took strikers off and they never had a chance, which wasn’t because they were playing badly, they just never had a chance.

"If you’re not creating chances...it was a wing and a prayer hoping something might happen and that’s just not the way we operate or set out to play.

"We didn’t create any worthwhile chance and that’s really disappointing when you’re looking at the quality we have in the changing room. The only people who get us out of that are the players and staff and we have to work harder now.”

On both goals

"Seanan Clucas scored the second one and that’s really good play in terms of knowing the ball is going to drop and he reacted first, it was a great finish. Carrick Rangers deserved to win the game.”

On frustration at performance

"It’s easy when you’re winning and we were winning last year and everybody was free-flowing and wanted the ball.

"Now it’s even more important that they want the ball and play with more determination to keep the ball out of the net, that’s the game in a nutshell and we’re not playing with enough aggression with or without the ball.”

On this being when you see the character of your team

"100% – it’s easy when you’re winning, everybody wants the ball. This is a character building exercise now and the dressing room have to sort that out.

"We can vent and show our frustration, which we do, but we still have to get a reaction out of the players and Tuesday night becomes massively important to us.”

On expecting a Carrick Rangers reaction after managerial change

"The players responded to that. It’s amazing when a manager gets sacked and they do get that reaction because they died on their feet today. I’m sure Stuart (King) would have appreciated that maybe a couple of weeks ago.”

On Tuesday night (Co Antrim Shield at home against Ballymena United)

"It’s a massive game for us. Our fans come in their bus loads to see us play and they want to be entertained and we’ve been putting on a particularly drab show at the moment.