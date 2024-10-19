Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville were held to a Premiership stalemate by Glenavon on Saturday. Here’s what manager Jim Magilton had to say after the game:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the match

"We’re in that sort of position where confidence has been affected and when you’re flying and confident you do things quicker. We’re a little hesitant at times.

"I had a feeling today that set-pieces would be crucial and I outlined that to the players. When you’re not at your best, with the quality we have from dead ball situations I thought we could really capitalise and we’ve missed two or three really good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"If they go in then you can settle into the game and then Glenavon have to come out. Going down to 10-men it’s always backs to the wall and we’re just not creating enough opportunities.

"We have to regroup again, go again and the only way this turns is through hard work and real focus, concentration and determination.”

On if it’s difficult finding solutions which will work from week to week

"Not really because when I look at the personnel and the players we have that have served us so well, the shape is centred around individual ability and the group – now we may have to look at something different to give us a spark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We changed things during the game to try and give ourselves an opportunity to score a goal but just at the minute it isn’t happening for us.”

On confidence that it will click with quality players

"In this league I’ve found there’s not an awful lot in the games – it’s just one or two opportunities that if you capitalise and get your nose in front that you can really kick on.

“At the moment, it isn’t happening for us. We have to keep working hard. The only way you get through this is with real determination to go and turn that around.”

On solid defence and clean sheet

"A clean sheet is really important and every one you get hopefully builds up that confidence. David (Odumosu) didn’t have a busy afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cliftonville at home to 10-man Glenavon, you’d expect that to be the case. I’m largely disappointed with the opportunities we didn’t create in-play. Set-pieces we’d wonderful opportunities to score and we work on them diligently.

"That was a disappointment but we move on.”

On losing Shaun Leppard to ankle injury in first half which required a stretcher

"We don’t know the extent of his injury so we will have to play it by ear. We’ve high hopes for Shaun. Shaun’s a really good player and has adapted to the league – it’s a massive difference from the Championship to Premiership.