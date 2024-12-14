Loughgall goalkeeper Nathan Gartside saved two Carrick Rangers penalties in their Taylors Avenue stalemate while Dean Smith felt his side were denied a “stonewall” spot-kick of their own in the dying seconds. Here’s what the Villagers boss had to say after the game:

ON THE MATCH

"It’s mixed emotions. We’re disappointed not to get three points but delighted with a point considering they’d two penalties, so a bit mixed.

"I thought in open play we were super today, were organised, caused them all sorts of issues and the downside is we didn’t work their goalkeeper as much as we would have liked.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"If you’d told me we’d come to Carrick and keep a clean sheet given their form and bounce with Stephen (Baxter) coming in then we’d have taken it.

"In the changing room it’s similar to Glentoran being disappointed we didn’t get three points but it’s a step forward.”

ON THE TWO PENALTIES GIVEN AGAINST LOUGHGALL AND ONE THAT WASN’T AWARDED TO THEM IN CLOSING STAGE

"Given the two penalties he’s given, I think ours is a stonewall penalty.

"How he doesn’t give it is beyond me. We’ve asked Christopher (Morrison, referee) and he said Jay Boyd was falling back, so I don’t know.

"I’ve watched the Jamie Rea penalty back and I don’t know the handball rule anymore. I’m bemused because it’s came off his thigh and hit him in the arm, but his arm is in a natural position. I don’t know the rules of handball in the box anymore.”

ON NATHAN GARTSIDE

"Two great saves and he’s got us a point today, two fantastic saves. I thought his performance today was really assured, he looked confident and he looked like the Nathan Gartside that was at Cliftonville.

"He had a really good performance. I thought we were good from 1-11 – I don’t think we carried too many players today.

"We’re disappointed that we didn’t work their goalkeeper as much as we could have with the positions we got in.”

ON FIGHT FOR SURVIVIAL

"We know where we are and know what we did wrong at the start of the season. We went on a poor run and let poor performances slide.

"If you look over the last five or six games we’ve probably collected more points than we did in the previous 14. There’s a lot of heart and determination to stay in this league.

“We know what we have to do. We’re certainly not cut adrift and we know what we need to do.

"We’ve got players back. We went to Cliftonville with nine first team players missing. We probably have players out there today who were patched up and people on the bench who can’t come on because of injuries.