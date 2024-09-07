Glentoran’s four-game unbeaten Premiership run came to an end on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s what manager Declan Devine had to say after the match:

On the match

"It’s really poor from us, myself included. The team didn’t do enough to get anywhere near the game even though we missed three or four really clear opportunities...there was no conviction in the final-third or with our entries into the final-third.

"It wasn’t good enough. Then to concede from our throw in and one ball through our back-three is completely and utterly unacceptable. We have to make sure that level of performance doesn’t happen again because we were anxious, nervous after last week and the work ethic wasn’t there that I demand from my team.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine during Saturday's defeat. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"Today it was a performance I’m not willing to accept...we dust ourselves down and get ready for next week.”

On if he can put his finger on why a performance like this followed five matches unbeaten

"I just think when we created opportunities – this is a difficult venue and Rod has a good team – like we did in the first-half the ball has to end up in the back of the net.

"We’ve missed one that I can remember from a yard out, we’ve hit the post in the second-half, but the final-third entries just weren’t good enough and to concede the goal that we did is shambolic.”

Expanding on why he says he blames himself

"It’s always at my door – I pick the team and set the tactics out today which obviously haven’t worked because we haven’t scored away from home when he had a lot of possession, we weren’t brave enough to make that final pass and when we did get into the final-third our quality was really lacking. That’s something I’ll have to look at this week.”

On if it’ll take the players who are new into the Irish League time to adapt

"It better be quick or they won’t be playing. There’s no excuses – we didn’t do our jobs well enough today and ended up coming away with nothing. Full credit to Dungannon...they might have had two or three shots on target, the keeper has made a couple of saves and they’ve scored a goal that will give me nightmares.”

On Danny Amos being a bright spark

"Definitely (he’ll add quality). Danny has a lot of experience having played for Grimsby last year and he still has to get fitter having not done a pre-season over the last number of months. Once we get him up to speed he’ll certainly be a good addition.”

On importance of bouncing back