Dungannon Swifts sat top of the Premiership table for a time on Saturday afternoon after Adam Glenny’s early strike but ultimately had to settle for one point in their 1-1 draw with Glenavon. Here’s what manager Rodney McAree had to say after the game:

On the match

"I thought we started the game well and up to we scored were the better team. We took our foot off it after we scored the goal and stopped doing what we were doing to score the goal.

"We were thankful to go in at half-time 1-0 in front – James Carroll has a header at the back post which on another day he maybe scores.

Dungannon's Adam Glenny celebrates with his team-mates after his goal. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We come out the start of the second-half and I thought we did okay...we wanted a response and to show more composure and thought we did that and then the red card comes and it makes it very difficult.

"These decisions happen, sometimes they go for you and sometimes they go against you. We stood up and fought to the end and ground out a point.”

On Adam Glenny

"Adam is a good player and when you get him in at the back post he always has the capabilities of scoring a goal – even set-pieces I think he has the ability to score.

"He’s a fantastic lad, fantastic footballer and today probably wasn’t one of his better games but he has been superb since the start of the season.”

On if he was concerned that Glenavon were coming into the game before the red card

"Yeah, at the end of the first-half. I didn’t really feel it at the start of the second-half. I thought at the end of the first-half they were on top and we probably make the change because we feel we can get hold of the ball and Bobby-Jack gives us that.

"He’s a tenacious player – there’s no malice in him and he’s not going to hurt anybody, he’s going to win the ball. At the time I thought it was a red but when I’ve looked back on it I don’t think it is.”

On if it’s frustrating after making a change to lose the player 10 minutes later

"It’s probably when you’ve made other changes as well and you look at personnel on the pitch and it’s trying to find a system which suits them.

"Ideally I would have wanted to put another midfielder in there but we didn’t have another one so it was a case of adapting and doing whatever we can.

“I thought we did relatively well. I don’t think Patrick (Solis Grogan) had another save to make other than the one from Jamie Doran so I thought after the goal from Barney (McKeown) we did alright.”

On difference between seeing this game out and the late Portadown defeat

"I said to the players that ideally we leave here with three points and learn from the Portadown situation but the red card has contributed towards it – maybe if we have another player on the pitch he’s standing beside Barney when he’s volleying it.

"We did learn from the Portadown game...that match was in my head with the free-kick right at the death but we defended it well.”

On how pleased he is with start to the season

"You have to be pleased. We’re sitting here with 14 points. I said at the start of the season this was going to be one of the toughest leagues in history.

"I think it’s going to end up being very competitive. Loughgall are sitting on five points and so we’re nine clear of them – at one stage last season we were 11 behind them.

"It can quickly change so we have to concentrate on what we’re doing and focus on the next game and go again.”

On what could be possible for Dungannon this season

"I just want to try and get another three points – I don’t know what’s possible. If we get to a situation where we have enough points on the board and we’re safe for another year, then we’ll focus on something other than that. We’ll be delighted to get to that stage because it’s a long way away.

"I just want to be competitive in every game – that’s our target in the changing room. We can’t get carried away because if you lose a couple of games you’re sitting in seventh or eighth and looking over your shoulder.”

On absence of Gael Bigirimana and Declan Dunne