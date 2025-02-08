MANAGER'S VERDICT: Gary Haveron disappointed Larne miss 'opportunity to close the gap' on leaders Linfield after Crusaders defeat

Larne’s eight-game unbeaten Premiership run – which spanned back to November – was ended by Crusaders at Inver Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what head coach Gary Haveron had to say after the match.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"It’s bitterly disappointing – we just didn’t do enough today.

"I’m disappointed because we only gave up one chance bar the one at the end when they broke away and they scored.

"For all our possession we haven’t done enough to create clear chances to score goals, didn’t ask questions, weren’t mobile enough up front...it’s really disappointing that we haven’t came away with a better performance or result.”

FRUSTRATING THAT YOU DIDN’T CREATE CLEAR CHANCES?

"Yeah, when we did get in behind we seemed to hit Jimmy Callacher with every ball. We did get in behind and broke them down, but our final ball just wasn’t there today, which is disappointing.

“They’ve had one real chance in the game and they’ve taken it. It’s all about creating chances and scoring goals and the possession is all for nothing if you don’t put it to bed.”

TIARNAN O’CONNOR BRIGHT AGAIN AND SETTLING IN WELL?

"Tiarnan has done really well. It’s difficult for him coming in with so many games while adapting to full-time football.

"He had the one shot which (Jonny) Tuffey saved but we just didn’t ask enough questions or get enough shots off.

"To give up one shot and lose the game is really disappointing.”

HOW DIFFICULT IS THE CURRENT SCHEDULE?

"It’s testing because the Crues didn’t play on Tuesday but we did and we come in off the back of that game still in the legs.

"There can’t be any excuses...we know the task that lies ahead of us and we’ve prepared for it.

"We were flat today and didn’t have that spark about us for whatever reason. What you don’t do when you’re flat or not creating as many chances is give them up and that was a soft goal for us to concede.”

DISAPPOINTING AFTER UNBEATEN RUN TO BE GOING TO LINFIELD OFF THIS RESULT?

"They drew with Ballymena last night so it was an opportunity to close the gap, but we can only take it one game at a time.

"We aren’t looking that far ahead. We are trying to get the best results we can in every game we play.

"We haven’t got three points today but our attention turns to Tuesday now.”

HARD TO JUDGE WHERE YOU ARE BECAUSE OF SO MANY GAMES IN HAND?

"Until we get these Tuesday games out of the way through February and into March you probably won’t know fully where we are at.

"Every time we let three points slip through our fingers it’s bitterly disappointing. We know how important every point is this season and we’re disappointed not to win the game.

“Every team presents a different challenge and we haven’t risen to it today. We have to learn from it and get better.”

ARE LARNE STILL IN THE TITLE RACE?

"I don’t even think about that – I think about the next three points and the task that lies ahead, which is Linfield.