Glenavon, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half, held Cliftonville to a Premiership stalemate at Solitude on Saturday. Here’s what manager Stephen McDonnell had to say after the game:

On the match

"I thought it was a pretty even game overall with both defences coming out on top. There were no real clear-cut chances in the game, so it’s a fair enough reflection."

On reaction after Rhys Marshall red card

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We had 23 minutes to play with 10 men here at Solitude with Cliftonville shooting into the home end so we knew we were going to have to be resolute and we were.

"We went 5-4-0 and broke on the sides numerous times and arguably could have snatched it. Overall I’m very happy.”

On how much confidence defence and players will take from another clean sheet

"Cliftonville, Larne, Crusaders, Glentoran – we’re building something here. We’ve signed good players, good defenders and I think that was on show today.

“We’re arguably missing one of our best players of the season to date in Barney McKeown, but I’m delighted at the same time because it highlights James Carroll and how good he has been.

"In football there’s always someone who takes the plaudits but James has been phenomenal also. The two young players who are traditionally full-backs playing either side of him were superb. I’m very pleased.”

On Len O’Sullivan and David Toure

"They’re young, athletic, can run, can play, defend – that’s what they are and it’s important they know what they’re good at because when they do it they’re a tough nut to crack.

"It makes our team much stronger and then we had experience on the sides with Quinny (Niall Quinn) and Rhys. Overall, collectively the whole unit, it was a really good performance.

"I felt at the start of the second half it was our most controlled period and those initial 15 minutes we passed it better, which was the challenge to the group at half-time. Whilst we felt we were very much in the game for the first half, we wanted to move it better and create more chances.”

On Paul McGovern impact off the bench

"Paul is exceptional, what a talent. Another 16-year-old...we’re blessed with so many young players that are ready for the first team.

"He was a real thorn in the opposition side when he came on and we felt it was a game for him. We thought he could stretch the opponent and he did that and battled well. I’m delighted for the kid.”

On belief created by getting positive results against so-called bigger teams

"I back this group of players. We haven’t even got our second wind yet as a group. I get to see this on the training pitch and I think there’s a lot more to come, which is the challenge for the group because you can never be happy or content.

"We’re in the process and sometimes people don’t enjoy the process, they want the end goal of competing for league titles or whatever it may be, but for me this is the most enjoyable period when recruitment is good and you start to see it.

"I said this week that I feel for this group seeing is believing and them seeing that performance and being part of it will help them believe. The proof is in the pudding.