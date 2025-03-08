MANAGER'S VERDICT: Jim Ervin feels Ballymena United youngster can act as role model after netting maiden senior club goal

Ballymena United kept their hopes of a top-six Premiership finish alive by beating Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Stangmore Park.

Goals from Patrick McEleney, Jordan McMullan and Success Edogun sealed victory for the Sky Blues.

Both McMullan – a 21-year-old club youth product who recently returned from a successful loan spell at H&W Welders – and Edogun scored their maiden Ballymena goals.

Here’s what manager Jim Ervin had to say after the match:

Jordan McMullan celebrates scoring his first senior goal for Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

"I thought we started the game very bright.

"Dungannon are a quality outfit and not sitting third in the table for nothing – we knew it was going to be extremely difficult and that we were going to have to be on our game, and we were.

"We got in behind a few times early doors through Success and Calvin who caused them a few issues. I felt if we could have tided our play up a bit more we could have created something from those chances, but we didn’t.

"The ball in behind for Calvin to go through one-on-one and the goalkeeper has taken him out for the red card.

"It’s always difficult playing against 10 men. We scored from the resulting free-kick which I felt was important because it meant we didn’t allow Dungannon any time to settle in and get their shape.

"For the next 10 or 15 minutes Dungannon were on top and we were that yard or two off...it was as if we felt we didn’t need to do the hard work that we’d been doing up to then. I was thankful to get in at 1-0 at half-time.

"We regrouped, spoke to the players about what we wanted them to do and they did it. We got the second goal which is pleasing because that two goal lead is a lot easier on the nerves.

"Defensively we were very good and were impressive going forward as well.

"Jordan McMullan has scored his first senior goal for Ballymena, Success has scored his first goal for Ballymena.

"Success has been impressive since he came in – he’s a strong, aggressive player and he has been frustrated that he hasn’t scored up to now.

"We told him not to be too hard on himself because it’ll come and when it does to enjoy it...he has done it today and we’re delighted for him.”

ON JORDAN MCMULLAN

"Jordy is a kid that has came through Ballymena’s academy.

"We sent him out on loan last season to Coagh United where he got Player of the Year and we felt we needed to give him more senior football at a higher level and went to the Welders and did extremely well.

"We recalled him in January and he probably didn’t expect to play today. He played out of position at left wing-back and I thought he was really good.

"His energy on the left-hand side was quality and we asked him to get a bit further forward...the one time he did get into the opposition penalty area he scored a goal!

"We’re delighted for him because he’s another young lad that has came through our system. He’s probably frustrated that he has been sent out on loan a couple of times but we have to do what we feel is right for the player’s development.

"We feel he’s ready to be around the team. He has came on as a sub a couple of times, started today and got his goal.”

ON EXAMPLE JORDAN CAN SET FOR YOUNG PLAYERS AND PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN

"We’ve said to all our young lads that you go out on loan to learn – it’s not always sunshine and rainbows.

"You’re going to play adult football which is difficult, aggressive and you’re fighting for three points – things that you don’t get when you’re playing reserve team football.

"We felt Jordan needed the benefit of going out on loan and you look at Jordan and what he has done, the boys currently out on loan need to look at that and think ‘look what happened to him, he did the hard yards, did it in the PIL, the Championship and now he’s got the reward’.

"Those guys need to learn and be patient. It’s ultimately about patience.

"Yes, everybody wants to be a James Hood or Luke Hawe at 16 or 17 and be playing, but that’s not always the case – sometimes people’s journeys take longer than others.

"You can’t compare yourself to players the same age, you have to see when your ability will shine through and we send boys out on loan to get that experience and Jordan has reaped the rewards of two loan spells.