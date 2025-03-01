Coleraine assistant head coach Michael O'Connor. (Photo: DK Sports Media)

Michael O’Connor praised Coleraine’s performance as goals from Ronan Doherty and Jamie Glackin sealed a deserved 2-0 victory against Portadown at The Showgrounds.

With Dean Shiels suspended, O’Connor was on media duties and here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"The message to the players this week was that we've had good results this season but haven't been able to back it up.

"When you go away to Linfield and get a good result...if you go and lose to Portadown then the last result means nothing.

"We had to win today as Portadown are in and around us for that top-six, so it was a massive win for us.

"I thought the lads started brilliantly and we dropped in a bit for the second-half.

"Our shape was good and Rory (Brown) didn't have a save to make.

"Overall, it was a good afternoon.

BACK-TO-BACK WINS:

"It's been our message that one thing we've missed this year is consistency.

"You have to be consistent in football but that's been our message for the next five games, which are cup finals.

"That's the first one ticked off and we will come in on Monday and work towards next week.

"The boys were super today, kept a clean sheet and as a team you want to preserve clean sheets.

IMPACT OF CHARLES DUNNE:

"Charles has played at a high level and he brought that experience we've needed this season.

"Cammy (Stewart) and Kyle (McClelland) are good defenders but they don't have that experience which you can't buy.

"Charles has came in the last two weeks and Kyle has been like a new player. He's been super but that comes from Charles organising and getting us up the pitch.