MANAGER'S VERDICT: Rodney McAree fears Dungannon Swifts teenager 'has either done ligaments or maybe fractured something' during impressive Carrick Rangers win

Dungannon Swifts took another step towards a first top-six Premiership finish since 2010 by beating Carrick Rangers 3-1 at Stangmore Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Andrew Mitchell, Leo Alves and Adam Glenny during a first half blitz ensured victory for the County Tyrone outfit, who maintained third spot with five matches left to play before the crucial split.

The only downside for the hosts on an impressive afternoon was midfielder Bobby-Jack McAleese suffering what boss Rodney McAree fears could be a serious injury after the 19-year-old limped off following a second half challenge.

Here’s what McAree had to say after the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

GOOD WIN – HARDER FOUGHT IN THE END THAN IT MAYBE NEEDED TO BE?

"We made harder work of it than what we should have.

"I thought for the majority of the first half we were good, played some good stuff and maybe could have created more chances than we did, but to go in 3-0 up at half-time is very satisfying.

"We came out in the second half, gave a goal away and made it difficult for ourselves. We didn’t have the same control, same urgency, made poor decisions and picked the wrong option, like for the goal we conceded.

"We gave Carrick an opportunity, but ultimately today was all about three points and trying to get back on track in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DID THREE-GOAL ADVANTAGE BRING ITS OWN CHALLENGES WITH FOCUS AND CONCENTRATION?

"There’s a little bit of complacency that can set in and I think it did.

"We’ve a dressing room at the moment, like all teams do, playing with a few niggles and aches and pains...they maybe seen it as an opportunity to get through another 45 minutes and win the game.

"Ideally as a coach or manager you want to see your team kick on and score another couple, but it doesn’t often work out like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m happy with our performance in the first half, happy at times in the second half, but only on rare occasions. It was great to get the three points.”

INJURY UPDATE ON BOBBY-JACK MCALEESE?

"He has either done ligaments or maybe fractured something – I’m not sure.

"He’s going to go and have an x-ray now. He has been brilliant for us...we will look after him as a club, but hopefully it’s not too bad.”

HOW HAPPY ARE YOU WITH THAT FIRST HALF SPELL WHICH BROUGHT THREE GOALS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bobby-Jack’s ball for John McGovern (for the third goal) was superb.

"For those 20 minutes I thought we were very good. For 10 minutes in the first half I thought we were very poor and Carrick’s a hard team to play against at times because you can revert to playing in a similar way to them.

"We quickly got out of that and got into our flow, but we didn’t have the same flow in the second half as we did in the first.

"Can we be better? Yes. Are we happy with the three points? Definitely.”

PUSHING FOR THE TOP-SIX FINISH?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke in the changing room before the game that we have to enjoy this.

"It’s a position we’ve put ourselves in, the players deserve immense credit and if we can get a top-six finish it would be unbelievable.

"There’s still a lot of work to do, a long way to go, but we’re giving ourselves an opportunity.”

WOULD IT FEEL LIKE A FAILURE IF YOU DIDN’T GET IT?

"It could be tough. I wonder myself at times if you do miss the top-six about lifting the boys again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re Dungannon Swifts – in terms of budget, we’ve the second-lowest in the league.

"People will feel like we are punching above our weight but I look around the changing room and see a lot of quality, lot of good players, and they are buying into what we’re asking them to do.

"They can achieve it. We’re going to need some luck, more results, but why not give it a go and keep fighting for it?

HOW BIG OF AN ACHIEVEMENT WOULD IT BE?

"It would be massive.

"Some teams might miss out if we get in the top-six but we have to take it one game at a time.

"Next up is away to Larne, a very tough game, but we showed up earlier in the season and we competed.