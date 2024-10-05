MANAGER'S VERDICT: Stephen McDonnell celebrates Glenavon 'small detail but a massive impact' on way to derby win
Here’s the verdict of Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell:
PERFORMANCE...
"I think over the course of 90 minutes it was absolutely deserved.
"We felt today it would take some time for it to settle but it was actually quite settled.
"For me, we controlled the first half, we go down 1-0 totally against the run of play, playing into a strong wind.
"That was disappointing but the character of the group has been defined today by the ability to come back and win the game.
"No arguments...I think we were definitely the better side over a lot of areas over the course of the game."
He added: "We get back into it then get momentum and make a few positive subs going for the winner and we get it."
FIRST HOME WIN IN THE LEAGUE...
"The results we've got here, we left a bit behind in games we felt we could have won in terms of chances created and not taken.
"So it was pleasing to go and win the game and in the manner we've done it, late.
"That's twice in this week we've got two wins in a situation late in the game...so delighted."
SQUAD PROGRESS...
"A lot of people have had a lot to say in terms of our start...we're one point off the top six, that's the reality.
"We're down the first round of games now and six points better off than we were this time last season.
"So for us it's all marginal gains and never too high in these moments but never too low when people are questioning where we are going.
"This is a new group of players coming together...it's eight games unbeaten so long may that continue.
"The bench was great again, they all had a direct impact even if it's just energy and a freshness in quality.
"We're delighted with the group of players we've assembled over two (transfer) windows but we felt we've got it right.
"Like any manager, you need to have your players available...we played three or four games there with 12 senior players available.
"To be getting a bench like today to call upon - and like last week against Glentoran when we should've gone on and won the game in the last half-hour - it speaks volumes of the quality that's here.
"And we know when we have that we're a match for every team in this league."
DERBY WIN...
"It's a really nice moment to beat the rivals and give our fans something to cheer about.
"We want to keep this momentum going, the unbeaten run going.
"We'll dust ourselves down, enjoy tonight and this moment of course but quickly get our minds shifted back to winning games of football."
KEITH WARD...
"He's a tremendous footballer and still getting to grips with the Irish League.
"It's his first time playing up here and it's very different to the League of Ireland.
"It's a lot more physical so takes more time to adjust for a player of his ilk.
"But his touch for Jack Malone's goal...most players would smash that but he's just off-set it, bought a bit of time for Jack to then be able to reverse the ball the other way.
"A small detail but a massive impact on the game.”
