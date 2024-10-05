Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon battled back against Portadown at Mourneview Park for a 2-1 derby win off goals by Jack Malone and David McDaid, the latter on 90 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the verdict of Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell:

PERFORMANCE...

"I think over the course of 90 minutes it was absolutely deserved.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell embraces match-winner David McDaid after a 2-1 derby win over Portadown at Mourneview Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We felt today it would take some time for it to settle but it was actually quite settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, we controlled the first half, we go down 1-0 totally against the run of play, playing into a strong wind.

"That was disappointing but the character of the group has been defined today by the ability to come back and win the game.

"No arguments...I think we were definitely the better side over a lot of areas over the course of the game."

He added: "We get back into it then get momentum and make a few positive subs going for the winner and we get it."

FIRST HOME WIN IN THE LEAGUE...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The results we've got here, we left a bit behind in games we felt we could have won in terms of chances created and not taken.

"So it was pleasing to go and win the game and in the manner we've done it, late.

"That's twice in this week we've got two wins in a situation late in the game...so delighted."

SQUAD PROGRESS...

"A lot of people have had a lot to say in terms of our start...we're one point off the top six, that's the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're down the first round of games now and six points better off than we were this time last season.

"So for us it's all marginal gains and never too high in these moments but never too low when people are questioning where we are going.

"This is a new group of players coming together...it's eight games unbeaten so long may that continue.

"The bench was great again, they all had a direct impact even if it's just energy and a freshness in quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're delighted with the group of players we've assembled over two (transfer) windows but we felt we've got it right.

"Like any manager, you need to have your players available...we played three or four games there with 12 senior players available.

"To be getting a bench like today to call upon - and like last week against Glentoran when we should've gone on and won the game in the last half-hour - it speaks volumes of the quality that's here.

"And we know when we have that we're a match for every team in this league."

DERBY WIN...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a really nice moment to beat the rivals and give our fans something to cheer about.

"We want to keep this momentum going, the unbeaten run going.

"We'll dust ourselves down, enjoy tonight and this moment of course but quickly get our minds shifted back to winning games of football."

KEITH WARD...

"He's a tremendous footballer and still getting to grips with the Irish League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's his first time playing up here and it's very different to the League of Ireland.

"It's a lot more physical so takes more time to adjust for a player of his ilk.

"But his touch for Jack Malone's goal...most players would smash that but he's just off-set it, bought a bit of time for Jack to then be able to reverse the ball the other way.