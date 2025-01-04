Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rathfriland Rangers fell to a 5-0 Irish Cup fifth round defeat against Premiership outfit Dungannon Swifts but manager Trevor Williamson hopes his side can take the learnings into their Premier Intermediate League campaign.

Here’s what Williamson said in his post-match interview:

ON THE MATCH

"It was always going to be a really tough task coming here with how good Dungannon have been this year and how good their home form has been.

Rathfriland's Eoin Rooney in action against Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"They got a goal after 20 minutes and then it was really hard for us. I thought we did really well at the start of the second half, we moved the ball well, but their quality shone through.

“The one thing we asked of the boys today was to get on the ball and play and we’ve some very good players...we want them to express themselves, especially in forward areas.

"I thought we were brave in the second half and kept the ball a bit better. The scoreline is maybe a bit harsh but Dungannon have serious quality and it’s easy to see why they are doing so well.”

ON IMPRESSIVE RUARI FITZPATRICK

"He’s a very good player. It’s great just getting to watch him play and he’s done very well for us.

"When we went to penalties against Ballymena United earlier in the season he was excellent and he does that week in, week out for us.

"He’s a great player.”

ON BENEFIT OF PLAYING AGAINST ONE OF THE IRISH LEAGUE’S BEST TEAMS

"It’s good in all aspects. Our shape has to be good and we have to move side-to-side fitness wise so that’s good too because we’re chasing.

"It’s taking confidence from how we played in the second half but also you see the levels of Dungannon, especially with their finishing and their subs they are bringing on really are top quality.

"We have players like Andy Kilmartin who has played all his career in the Irish League so for him he has been there and done it but for some of the younger players it’s great for them to play at this level.

"It’s a challenge playing against it and it shows you the standard.”

ON TRYING TO CARRY POSITIVES INTO LEAGUE CAMPAIGN

"Our league campaign maybe started a bit slow but it has picked up and we’re not in too bad a position, but we have to start winning matches from now until the end of the season if we want to do something.”

ON SIGNING EXPERIENCE AND QUALITY WITH STEVEN MAGUIRE AND STEPHEN MCCAVITT

"McCavitt is an excellent player at this level and is probably one of the best in the league.

"Steven Maguire has came in and given us some real experience. He only came in on Thursday night for his first training session and he has given a great performance there today.