Manchester United legend hopes former Linfield youngster 'can continue upward trajectory' after completing Blackpool transfer

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce hopes Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor can “continue his upward trajectory” after signing a four-year contract with the League One outfit in a deal believed to be worth more than £1million.

It’s a transfer which is also set to financially benefit reigning Irish League champions Linfield with Taylor making the move to Nottingham Forest from Windsor Park as a teenager in 2020.

Taylor impressed for Forest’s U21 side but never made a Premier League appearance during his time at the City Ground.

He spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at League One outfit Wigan Athletic, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances.

Dale Taylor has joined Blackpool from Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

That form resulted in Taylor picking up both Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes, becoming the first loan signing since Chelsea’s Reece James (2018/19) to achieve the feat.

Taylor has racked up nine senior appearances for Northern Ireland and a temporary stint at Wigan marked his third senior loan spell after time spent at Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

He signed a new three-year deal at Forest last summer, but Taylor will now ply his trade on a permanent basis in England’s third-tier.

“Dale has shown his qualities at this level over the last few years, and we are delighted he has chosen to join us here at Blackpool for the foreseeable future,” said Bruce, who won three Premier League titles with Manchester United before moving into management. “He is a real menace for opposition defenders and knows where the back of the net is.

"We are hopeful he can continue his upward trajectory here at Bloomfield Road.”

Taylor admits the vision of Blackpool, who last played in the Premier League in 2010/11, was crucial in his decision.