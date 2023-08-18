Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep Jonny Evans at Old Trafford

The 35-year-old signed a contract that covered United’s pre-season schedule and runs until the end of August, but after impressing the coaching staff in training, ten Hag is keen to make that deal a longer term one.

Evans, who had been linked with a summer move to Everton, made a shock return to his former club in July and played in friendlies against Lyon, Wrexham, Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao but wasn’t involved in the matchday squad for their opening Premier League victory over Wolves on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in talks,” confirmed the Dutchman. “For this month he is under contract but we are talking (about extending it).”

Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans could be set to extend his stay with Manchester United. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

When asked whether he wanted Evans to stay, Ten Hag added: “Of course, otherwise we would not be talking.”

Rumours have been swirling for most of the summer about Harry Maguire’s departure from Manchester United with a proposed move to West Ham United falling through.

Ten Hag says Evans’ future is unconnected to any potential transfer for the former Red Devils captain and will be more than happy if he stays beyond this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry is a player for us,” he added. “I am happy he is here, we need a good squad, we have four good centre halves - including Luke Shaw we have five - and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season, all the players are internationals, so we have a very heavy load to cover so I am happy Harry Maguire is here.

“I’ve been here now for one year and you know what I expect from a centre half.