Manchester United have paid tribute to Northern Ireland international Jimmy Nicholson after confirmation of his sad passing aged 82.

Belfast-born Nicholson joined English giants United aged 15 and made his debut against Everton at Goodison Park in August 1960 at the age of only 17.

Nicholson scored his first goal on just a second appearance for the club and played 68 times across all competitions before making a move to Huddersfield Town, who he captained to the Second Division title in 1969/70.

Across nine seasons with Huddersfield, Nicholson scored 29 goals in 310 matches prior to joining Bury – in his first season he helped them seal promotion from Division Four.

Former Northern Ireland international Jimmy Nicholson has passed away aged 82. (Photo by Irish FA)

Nicholson earned 41 international caps for Northern Ireland, making his full debut in a 5-2 away defeat to Scotland in November 1960 aged just 17 years and 256 days – making him his country’s ninth-youngest player.

His final international cap came in October 1971 in Belfast when he scored against Russia in a European Championship qualifier.

It’s widely believed Nicholson would have earned many more Northern Ireland caps had he not been plagued with a back injury throughout his career.

After his retirement from football, Nicholson stayed in Manchester and worked as a leisure centre manager in the city.

Northern Ireland posted on X: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Northern Ireland international Jimmy Nicholson.

"Jimmy proudly represented his country 41 times, scoring six goals, and served clubs including @ManUtd and @htafc with distinction. Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Manchester United also took time to remember Nicholson, posting: “Remembering our former player Jimmy Nicholson, who has died at the age of 82. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Huddersfield Town added: “All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Nicholson.