Having embraced over 400 times the pride and pressure of representing Glentoran, Marcus Kane stands as the perfect bridge between a mix of history and hope fuelling the current drive for glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve years on from his Glens debut, the club captain is relishing the role of helping educate this season’s revamped squad towards drawing inspiration from past triumphs in pursuit of future targets.

With a summer 2024 transfer window featuring 18 exits and 12 additions for the Oval outfit, this current campaign has centred on setting in place foundations for long-term progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January’s Co Antrim Shield victory secured welcome silverware and on Sunday a shot at a second trophy awaits Glentoran when they walk out at Windsor Park to tackle Cliftonville in the BetMcLean Cup final.

Club captain Marcus Kane will be hoping Glentoran can lift Sunday's BetMcLean Cup prize with victory over Cliftonville at the National Stadium. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Injury prevented Kane from playing his part on the pitch in the New Year trophy success at Seaview and he was forced off during the recent Irish Cup clash with Bangor.

However, Kane remains ready to play a part either side of the white line.

“I’m really looking forward to it...I haven't played in a League Cup final and hopefully I can feature,” said the 33-year-old. “It pains me not to play but I will always support the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Boys needed time to settle in and people forget they are uprooting themselves and coming to Northern Ireland...it’s my job to help them settle and we have been doing that, hopefully, they can keep producing.

“I have no concerns about not playing as long as the boys win but my appetite to play and win is still strong…everyone wants to play in a final.

“For Glentoran it is east Belfast, it is not just Glentoran...it’s all about community and we are reaching out to the community.

“It’s hitting home that Glentoran’s roots are firmly in east Belfast and that helps the boys as they know the fans will support us when things aren’t going our way.

“All the new lads...they have been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough to set up a new home and it can be difficult but they have settled and are doing really well.”

Kane is anticipating a “special” showdown with Cliftonville at the National Stadium.

“We are glad to make the final and it would be nice to bring another bit of silverware to the Oval,” he said. “There will be more than 14,000 fans at the final and it’s a special game.

“Hopefully, we can deliver on the day and bring the trophy back to east Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning breeds success and that was the feeling after the Co Antrim Shield win.

“If you can win trophies, it can give you momentum.

“This season we have dug deep in tough times...we have had a few comeback wins, which shows our never-say-die attitude and is great for the club.

“It’s been an achievement getting to the final.

“The enthusiasm that Deccy (Declan Devine, manager) has moves through the squad.

“I love playing for Deccy – he's a Glenman.